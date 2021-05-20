Remember way back in March of this year when Governor Abbott opened Texas up at 100% and the freaking Left lost their ever-loving minds? Good times.

Especially when Beto O’Rourke accused him of passing a ‘death warrant’ for Texans.

DA DA DAAAAAAAAH!

A death warrant for Texans. Add them to the 44,000+ killed as he failed to confront the pandemic & botched the vaccine rollout. And those who froze to death because he cares more about energy companies’ profits than keeping Texans alive. Abbott is killing the people of Texas. https://t.co/2idUcqSjJT — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 2, 2021

We’re honestly shocked Beto hasn’t deleted this yet. Heh.

Ok, so we’re not shocked because he’s really not the sharpest tool in the shed but still.

This has not aged well.

This aged like fine toe jam. https://t.co/aBiXgZxEjJ — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 20, 2021

Accurate.

Poor Robert Francis. The Ls are reaching record levels! #beta pic.twitter.com/8vxWLNyvdN — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 18, 2021

Any update on the death warrant for Texans? Are they all dead yet or what? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 18, 2021

Filed under “things that didn’t age well.”

How are you so consistently wrong on everything? It’s a talent, for sure. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) May 18, 2021

OMG THERE IS BLOOD RUNNING IN THE STREETS NOW!!!!! OH wait, no… that’s just rain. Well, you tried. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) May 20, 2021

How's this going? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wrong again. How DO you do it? — Pepe (@Eagleeye7361) May 18, 2021

Umm…you look dumb right now 💁🏼‍♀️ — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) May 18, 2021

Right NOW?

More like always.

Care to try again Robert? That IS your name, isn't it, ROBERT? — EJM Golf🏌️ (@ejm1963) May 18, 2021

You're such a clown — Jack Knifehands (@JackMartensite) May 17, 2021

And not a funny one either.

Shush, phony. You aren't even a real Furry. — Tek Roo 2024 (@Tek_Roo) May 17, 2021

Meep.

No, @Beto. It’s a good thing you married money, because you are wrong so often one wonders how you’d manage to get by otherwise. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) May 18, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald pulls ZERO punches in thread taking Chris Cuomo and CNN APART for helping his bro respond to ‘misconduct allegations’

Annnd I just threw up in my mouth: Rep. Ted Lieu SLOBBERING all over Biden’s ‘competence’ backfires HILARIOUSLY (and we are all here for it)

‘They don’t get how LITTLE voters care’: Thread decimates elites clutching pearls about Jan 6 with REALITY and it’s spot freakin’ on