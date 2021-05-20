Remember way back in March of this year when Governor Abbott opened Texas up at 100% and the freaking Left lost their ever-loving minds? Good times.

Especially when Beto O’Rourke accused him of passing a ‘death warrant’ for Texans.

DA DA DAAAAAAAAH!

We’re honestly shocked Beto hasn’t deleted this yet. Heh.

Ok, so we’re not shocked because he’s really not the sharpest tool in the shed but still.

This has not aged well.

Accurate.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right NOW?

More like always.

And not a funny one either.

Meep.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald pulls ZERO punches in thread taking Chris Cuomo and CNN APART for helping his bro respond to ‘misconduct allegations’

Annnd I just threw up in my mouth: Rep. Ted Lieu SLOBBERING all over Biden’s ‘competence’ backfires HILARIOUSLY (and we are all here for it)

‘They don’t get how LITTLE voters care’: Thread decimates elites clutching pearls about Jan 6 with REALITY and it’s spot freakin’ on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AbbottBeto O'RourkeCOVIDTexas