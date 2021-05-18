We can see why Kamala Harris was so unpopular, even in her own state.
There’s just something really offputting about her.
Maybe it’s that whole authoritarian ‘cop’ attitude she still has …
Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. pic.twitter.com/vHKVS0HJmC
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 16, 2021
Or how about government goes back to minding its own business and we trust adults to make their own decisions about their own healthcare?
CRAZY TALK, WE KNOW.
Are women allowed to remove their mask briefly to advance their career like you did?
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 17, 2021
Ummm … ouch.
— Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 17, 2021
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 17, 2021
Oh no, she made the list!
Just get in the van everyone… free stuff, nothing shady! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/dleJJRmSb7
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 17, 2021
This you? pic.twitter.com/O9KdyzfxOE
— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 18, 2021
Awkward.
How dictatorish of you. Also, no.
— Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 17, 2021
Even when hanging with Willie Brown ?
— Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 17, 2021
Visit the border and I'll consider it.
— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) May 17, 2021
— Navin Ram (@Vigilante_Eagle) May 17, 2021
*snicker*
You’re not the boss of me! pic.twitter.com/Wvz0pz18Rf
— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) May 17, 2021
— Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) May 17, 2021
— KB (@KevinB78) May 17, 2021
— Duke of Sublime (@defanta) May 17, 2021
— doctor of professional narration (@NarratorMel) May 18, 2021
— Caasiah (@Caasiah) May 17, 2021
Ouch again.
— Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) May 17, 2021
a whole lot of cabbages here…Walmart declared the pandemic over… pic.twitter.com/PXiovmHpNU
— Best kept secret in Comics… (@MadnessComic) May 17, 2021
As you can see, this did NOT go well for Madame Vice President.
Heh.
