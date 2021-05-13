The media, the Left (same difference, we know), and Never Trump have been working VERY hard to make the Liz Cheney drama about Donald Trump because if they can pretend Republicans are mad at her for dissing their CULT LEADER then they can continue to promote the idea that Republicans are a cult.

And Liz seems AOK with that as long as she gets invited to the right dinner parties and gets interviewed by CNN and other outlets.

Case in point.

You know what they say: Better to have someone pissing in the tent than out of the tent. Cheney is officially out. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

Actually, that’s not what they say. Brit Hume was good enough to provide the full quote and what it really means when it comes to Liz Cheney:

The full saying, from LBJ on J. Edgar Hoover, was that it was “better to have him inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in.” House Republicans gripe with Cheney is that she’s been inside the tent pissing in. https://t.co/rJCYVL6hF7 — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 12, 2021

Brit is absolutely spot on about Liz … sorry, not sorry.

That is the most succinct description I’ve heard — Kevin Casey (neanderthal) (@Barbarous01) May 12, 2021

She claims to be a Republican who attacked the sitting Republican President which gave us @JoeBiden and the catastrophic situation we habpve now. She’s unfit. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) May 12, 2021

Her problem is that she can't STFU. Her job was to raise money for the GOP, which she was not doing very well. Was it because she was lazy or hugely unpopular. You decide. — Roux (@rouxdsla) May 12, 2021

Thank you for sharing the actual quote. LBJ was a sonofabithch, but he was right about J. Edgar Hoover. Your analysis of Cheney is apt. — Louis Allen 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇧🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🌞🤙 (@trecoal) May 12, 2021

Can’t be pissing in the tent, Liz. It’s not good for you, the tent, or anyone inside the tent.

Hopefully she’s figured this out but we’re pretty sure she hasn’t.

