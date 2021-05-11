Biden has done more damage in four months than even Obama did in eight years. This is nuts.

Not to say Obama didn’t suck (he did), but every day it’s like something new and horrible is happening in our country or around the world. And the media pops up to tell us how awesome Biden is and how popular he is and how high his approval numbers are …

While we sit in lines waiting for gas.

Watch this.

This is Joe Biden’s America pic.twitter.com/zQlNLT4bip — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 11, 2021

But The New York Times said there’s not an issue!

Huh.

Here’s another:

And another.

Video coming out of Asheville, North Carolina show the fuel shortage in effect. Some gas stations are completely out of supply, while others have lineups. pic.twitter.com/7xrSoPA99G — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 11, 2021

And still another.

More video of the fuel shortage and line ups taking place across the U.S. This was taken in Adel, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/Mk29uFDbG8 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) May 11, 2021

And let’s be honest, America sucks in general under Biden.

Biden's America 👇

Gas shortages

Inflation

Rising unemployment

Out of control crime

Race hustling on steroids

Cancle culture on steroids

War in the middle east

200k Covid deaths

But hay his handlers send out really nice Tweets — vince langman (@LangmanVince) May 11, 2021

Whoohoo! Nice tweets from his handlers!

I don’t know who needs to hear this but…Biden’s America is on a downward spiral. — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) May 11, 2021

Big time.

Cool. Not like there are gas shortages or the start of inflation or stagnant employment numbers or anything. It’s all doggies and unicorns in Biden’s America, apparently. https://t.co/catJmlaYVj — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 11, 2021

Joblessness, exploding gas prices, inflation, promises of higher taxes… loving Biden's America. Reminds me of growing up in the 70s. pic.twitter.com/C2XZlJEAXn — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 7, 2021

Welcome to Biden’s America, back to this crap again pic.twitter.com/59u8k0KqPf — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 11, 2021

Back to this crap again.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Biden’s America is a disaster. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 11, 2021

And that’s the truth.

***

