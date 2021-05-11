Biden has done more damage in four months than even Obama did in eight years. This is nuts.

Not to say Obama didn’t suck (he did), but every day it’s like something new and horrible is happening in our country or around the world. And the media pops up to tell us how awesome Biden is and how popular he is and how high his approval numbers are …

While we sit in lines waiting for gas.

Watch this.

But The New York Times said there’s not an issue!

Huh.

Here’s another:

And another.

Trending

And still another.

And let’s be honest, America sucks in general under Biden.

Whoohoo! Nice tweets from his handlers!

Big time.

Back to this crap again.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

And that’s the truth.

***

Related:

Glenn Youngkin wins GOP nomination in Virginia Governor’s Race and Hillary Clinton groupie Terry McAuliffe just can’t DEAL

‘Not taking any of her CRAP’: Martha MacCallum OWNS AFT’s Randi Weingarten during interview about reopening schools and 1619 (watch)

‘You’re a real schmuck’: Ben Rhodes asks Twitter to ‘look at the world through the eyes of a Palestinian child’ and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaBidengasinflationJoe Bidenoilunemploymentwar