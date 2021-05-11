Thinkin’ Fauci has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Especially when it comes to NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan.

Senator Rand Paul was more than happy to ask those difficult and quite clearly uncomfortable questions of the High Priest of COVID.

Watch.

Uh oh. Fauci big mad about these questions.

At least 200 scientists have signed saying it is.

Yikes.

And no matter how many times Rand asks him a very simple question, do you support it, he couldn’t seem to give him a simple answer.

Which is very, very telling.

Maybe if Fauci would just answer the question?

