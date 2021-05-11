Thinkin’ Fauci has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Especially when it comes to NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan.

Senator Rand Paul was more than happy to ask those difficult and quite clearly uncomfortable questions of the High Priest of COVID.

Watch.

.@RandPaul: "Dr. Fauci, do you still support…NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?" Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect…" Full video: https://t.co/ILTKlTSQdC pic.twitter.com/t0HxwsWXmm — CSPAN (@cspan) May 11, 2021

Uh oh. Fauci big mad about these questions.

At least 200 scientists have signed saying it is.

Yikes.

And no matter how many times Rand asks him a very simple question, do you support it, he couldn’t seem to give him a simple answer.

Which is very, very telling.

Notice how Fauci parses every word except his current tense denial of funding to the Institute. — A Cad and a Bounder (@spongeworthy2) May 11, 2021

Maybe if Fauci would just answer the question?

