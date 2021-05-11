It has seemed strange to this editor how hard the media in general and even some fairly prominent talking heads have been working to ignore any and all stories tying the NIH and US to the Wuhan Virology Institute … especially when it comes to their High Priest, Fauci.

They treat any questioning of him as a ‘conspiracy theory’ or pretend only ‘kooks’ would believe such a thing.

Stephen L. Miller, aka RedSteeze, was good enough to call them out:

The NIH & US ties to the Wuhan Virology Institute is not a conspiracy theory, and Fauci should have to answer questions about it. My latest for @SpectatorUSA

https://t.co/Hi0lpRXtz3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2021

Once again several media outlets are dismissing any questions having to do with the origins of COVID-19 and any possible outside link as a fringe kook theory, just as they did the lab leak theory. https://t.co/XoDNMqpJgz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 10, 2021

Just as they did the lab leak theory.

Excellent point.

From The Spectator:

When Sen. Tom Cotton, after viewing intelligence, suggested that perhaps the virus leaked from the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, the largest bio safety laboratory for studying BSL-4 coronaviruses, news outlets such as the Washington Post declared his comment a ‘debunked conspiracy theory’ even as some of its own journalists raised the same questions. When a World Health Organization team visited Wuhan earlier this year, the Chinese government was uncooperative. An investigative team that had been largely sympathetic to China — nothing to do with Beijing’s support and contributions to WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of course — could not rule out the possibility of a lab leak, either accidental or deliberate. There are now more connections emerging from the Wuhan Institute that should be explored further. These connections involve the United States government, the National Institutes of Health and Dr Anthony Fauci — and he should have to explain them before Congress.

He absolutely SHOULD have to explain them before Congress.

Former New York Times science reporter: https://t.co/hssBpGM8aD — Leighton Akira Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) May 7, 2021

Huh.

From medium.com:

This seems to mean that either the director of the NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, or the director of the NIH, Dr. Francis Collins, or maybe both, would have invoked the footnote in order to keep the money flowing to Dr. Shi’s gain-of-function research. “Unfortunately, the NIAID Director and the NIH Director exploited this loophole to issue exemptions to projects subject to the Pause –preposterously asserting the exempted research was ‘urgently necessary to protect public health or national security’ — thereby nullifying the Pause,” Dr. Richard Ebright said in an interview with Independent Science News.

Huh again.

Lots of questions unanswered.

