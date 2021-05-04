With all of the silly wokeness we’ve seen from agencies like the FBI and the CIA, this video from Blaire Erskine explaining why she loves working for the CIA is simply a *chef’s kiss*.

Watch.

Why I love working for the CIA. pic.twitter.com/Frs3OnNgP3 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) May 3, 2021

It’s like she actually does work for the CIA. lol

You go, GRRRL! — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) May 4, 2021

*snap snap*

“Women can do murder too” Finally, someone had the strength to say it out loud. Shatter that glass ceiling! — Erin (@Erin1237) May 3, 2021

Whoohoo!

But we thought Hillary already shattered that glass ceiling? Oops … forget we wrote that.

The softer side of torture. Brought to you by Garnier Fructis shampoos and conditioners. — Bill McCarty (@billyboy14) May 3, 2021

The bangs really play in the CIA. It rhymes. — David Walsh (@WalshonMergers) May 3, 2021

“Women can do a little murder, too” Dead. I am dead. — MM Wilson (@ememwilson123) May 3, 2021

Your ability to convey crazy is so good it's unsettling. — Ciprian Gheorghe MD PhD (@kalamityjack) May 3, 2021

It truly is an art form.

***

Related:

‘Hope they enjoyed their trip to the SHIRE’: The Carter Center shares hilariously BIZARRE pic of the Biden’s with the Carter’s and ROFLMAO

‘Is a 10-year-old running this account?!’ Project Lincoln claiming that ‘getting the vaccine is patriotic’ HILARIOUSLY backfires

‘Isn’t a correction merited?’ Hero of the environment’s receipt-filled thread fact-DRAGGING the New York Times’ fossil fuels piece a MUST-read