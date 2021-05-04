With all of the silly wokeness we’ve seen from agencies like the FBI and the CIA, this video from Blaire Erskine explaining why she loves working for the CIA is simply a *chef’s kiss*.

Watch.

It’s like she actually does work for the CIA. lol

*snap snap*

Trending

Whoohoo!

But we thought Hillary already shattered that glass ceiling? Oops … forget we wrote that.

It truly is an art form.

***

