Nice try with the hit piece on fossil fuels, NYT.

But nooooope.

You know it’s bad when a fellow environmentalist aka the Hero of the environment is fact-dragging you all over Twitter.

This is pretty damn good:

Hi @fmanjoo @nytimes Your recent article claims “fossil fuels… get more expensive as we pull more of them from the ground” But that’s falsified by the tech revolution which dramatically lowered the price of natural gas (graph below) Isn’t a correction merited? https://t.co/Wi8PGcY8mH pic.twitter.com/KsPdaYs0KL — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

We love that.

‘Isn’t a correction merited?’

You might be interested in research I did into the origins of the fracking revolution which resulted in radical price declines of oil & gas. It was cited by your colleague a few years back:https://t.co/UcKf8x8xGp — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Oof.

You might also be interested in reporting done by your newspaper into the use of forced labor to make solar panels, which may be responsible for a significant share of their price decline, alongside dumping, neither of which is mentioned in your column https://t.co/dCaDOg79hU — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Oof again.

They wrote a follow-up story recently that you might have missed “In the past few years, Chinese polysilicon manufacturers have increasingly shifted to Xinjiang, lured by abundant coal and cheap electricity for their energy-intensive production.”https://t.co/ufIN1kFwww — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Gosh, that doesn’t sound very green to us.

You may also be interested in learning and writing about how and why, even as solar panels and wind turbines themselves become cheaper, they make electricity more expensive — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

They make electricity more expensive.

Yikes.

Every place that deploys renewables energies at scale makes electricity more expensive. California has seen its electricity prices rise 7 times more than they did in the rest of the U.S. since 2011. pic.twitter.com/tWdCdTzDZs — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

But they’re saving the planet and stuff!

Germany saw its electricity prices rise 50% as it deployed renewables and today they are the highest in Europe. France spends about half as much for electricity that produces one-tenth of the carbon emissions as Germany. pic.twitter.com/p2hz2PwkdO — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Wow.

After generating just 23% of its electricity from solar panels, California is suffering from blackouts and price spikes stemming from over-dependence on weather-dependent energies. Imagine what tripling solar production would do. pic.twitter.com/lRwbDDMnMw — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

This is terrifying.

While you might look at all the evidence and still support transitioning to weather-dependent energies, your column requires a correction. Best wishes, Michael — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Best wishes.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

PS: One reason renewables make electricity expensive is bc they are weather dependent and thus produce electricity when we don’t need it and not enough when we do:https://t.co/8tSyRESwVn pic.twitter.com/22UPqIVC2u — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Because you know, nature and weather and stuff.

Another reason is because they require so much land:https://t.co/XP6Q2kNdn3 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Wowza.

Still another reason is their unreliability All in all, seven years after passage, consumers in the 29 states had paid $125.2 billion more for electricity than they would have in the absence of renewable energy mandates policyhttps://t.co/WnrqMJMD13 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) May 3, 2021

Waiting for that correction, NYT.

***

