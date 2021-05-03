You know, we don’t really know what to say about this Mikel Jollett guy’s tweet blaming the GOP and Fox News for keeping America from reaching herd immunity. Of course, if you read the New York Times article they explain it’s like other viruses, and that we just adjust and protect the vulnerable … as we’ve done for years and years.

It’s odd how Mikel seems to think ‘herd immunity’ means the virus goes away.

Angry and uninformed is no way to go through life. Just sayin’.

If you're wondering why we will never reach herd immunity and must now live with this new deadly virus forever, it is because of Fox News and the Republican Party. The GOP spread lies for votes. Fox News did it for profit. This is a death cult.https://t.co/19dXh4YfNy — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 3, 2021

What a sweetie.

Yeah, GOP, it’s all your fault. Not China’s and not the Democrats who ignored the first signs of the virus because they were too busy trying to impeach Trump.

Nope, the GOP.

And Fox News.

Who thinks like that?

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

No matter what the science says, no matter how well states like Texas and Florida did, they'll keep peddling this insanity. https://t.co/XGaWH1UiiV — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 3, 2021

Note, Mikel has this editor blocked so we’re assuming he likes preaching to the choir.

And wow, his choir is exceptionally awful.

Maybe we will achieve herd immunity when Fox News’s ignorance-peddling kills them all off. — Optimistic Patriot (@dialogician) May 3, 2021

People would rather believe in stupid propaganda than in science. #FoxIsNotNews #FairnessDoctrine — Nick (@ndp715) May 3, 2021

The irony of someone tweeting this as a response to a guy blaming a news outlet for a virus spreading.

Alrighty then.

I read this somewhere recently and I think it fits: How can we ever reach herd immunity when swarm intelligence is missing — Barbara.i.am (@BarbWaid) May 3, 2021

They think they’re the smart ones.

Wow.

It's true. They are actively doing everything they can to prolong the pandemic. I just can't figure out how they benefit from this. — 🇺🇸 Wedge (@LabelSoren) May 3, 2021

Right? Republicans like DeSantis are really working to prolong the pandemic.

HUH?

ROFL ROFL ROFL.

I actually disagree with this assessment. I think we STILL eventually get to herd immunity, but at the cost of tens of thousands more RepubliQuans dead because of misinformation. It’s sad. Preventable, but likely. — K. Jake Warren (@K_JakeWarren) May 3, 2021

They still think Q is a thing.

We almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

Perhaps this sounds cruel, but I secretly hope variants will emerge and take lives of more younger and healthier people, in pockets of the country where there is vaccine resistance. Because I want this country to be shocked and woken from this very bad dream. — Dan Pembic consumer of plant based beers (@DPembic) May 3, 2021

This guy wants more people to die.

And Mikel thinks the GOP is a death cult?

K.

