You would think after the social media beating Glenn Kessler took for his racist hit-piece on Sen. Tim Scott that he would at the very least avoid talking about Scott at all. At least for a little while but no … instead, Glenn went on NPR to defend his crappy ‘fact-check’ on Scott.

Journalist Digs Into Sen. Tim Scott's 'Tidy' Origin Story After Comments On Racism https://t.co/m6rbZpgw7h — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 2, 2021

From NPR:

You know, I did not have an inkling. I mean, I’ll explain. I gave Scott and his staff every opportunity to respond to my research. On March 26, four weeks before the article was published, I sent his staff many of the documents and an outline of my questions. I was told I would be getting a call from the senator to discuss what I had found. I told his staff I was not trying to play gotcha. I was being completely transparent. And I even sent them a detailed list of every question I hoped he would answer. Ultimately, they said he was too busy to talk to me.

So Glenn went forward with his ‘fact-check’.

Oh look,the racist ignores the first rule of holes. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 3, 2021

"origin story"? You really do think you're the good guy here, don't you Glenn? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 2, 2021

Sorry, no journalists detected. — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 3, 2021

Hero, firefighter, Superman journalismer. — S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) May 3, 2021

I love how you managed NOT to fact check Biden. — Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) May 3, 2021

Why is a rich white guy going after a black senator? Racism. You are a white supremacist. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 3, 2021

God, you just don't know when to stop, you racist piece of crap — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 2, 2021

Was it your goal in life to become an unethical hack? — Chocolate Chip (@Choc_Chipper) May 2, 2021

Oh no. Glenn did another racism. — Smatt (@mdrache) May 3, 2021

And once again we learn that black lives only matter to the left when they are lefty black lives… otherwise….insulting, mocking, and framing with a false narrative are all on the table…

Begs to wonder, how much looking into have you done on tax evader Al Sharpton? — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) May 3, 2021

Now this is starting to feel like something of a personal crusade, Glenn. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021

