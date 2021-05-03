You would think after the social media beating Glenn Kessler took for his racist hit-piece on Sen. Tim Scott that he would at the very least avoid talking about Scott at all. At least for a little while but no … instead, Glenn went on NPR to defend his crappy ‘fact-check’ on Scott.
Keep in mind, NPR is state-funded media.
Journalist Digs Into Sen. Tim Scott's 'Tidy' Origin Story After Comments On Racism https://t.co/m6rbZpgw7h
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 2, 2021
‘Digs into …’
Welp, Glenn definitely keeps digging that hole.
From NPR:
You know, I did not have an inkling. I mean, I’ll explain. I gave Scott and his staff every opportunity to respond to my research. On March 26, four weeks before the article was published, I sent his staff many of the documents and an outline of my questions. I was told I would be getting a call from the senator to discuss what I had found. I told his staff I was not trying to play gotcha. I was being completely transparent. And I even sent them a detailed list of every question I hoped he would answer. Ultimately, they said he was too busy to talk to me.
So Glenn went forward with his ‘fact-check’.
Oh look,the racist ignores the first rule of holes.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 3, 2021
"origin story"?
You really do think you're the good guy here, don't you Glenn?
— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 2, 2021
Sorry, no journalists detected.
— Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 3, 2021
Hero, firefighter, Superman journalismer.
— S. Marshall Wilson (@smarshallwilson) May 3, 2021
I love how you managed NOT to fact check Biden.
— Nicole Pinkston (@MRSpinkston85) May 3, 2021
Because it’s too HARD.
He said so.
Why is a rich white guy going after a black senator? Racism. You are a white supremacist.
— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) May 3, 2021
God, you just don't know when to stop, you racist piece of crap
— Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 2, 2021
Was it your goal in life to become an unethical hack?
— Chocolate Chip (@Choc_Chipper) May 2, 2021
Oh no. Glenn did another racism.
— Smatt (@mdrache) May 3, 2021
And once again we learn that black lives only matter to the left when they are lefty black lives… otherwise….insulting, mocking, and framing with a false narrative are all on the table…
Begs to wonder, how much looking into have you done on tax evader Al Sharpton?
— TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) May 3, 2021
Now this is starting to feel like something of a personal crusade, Glenn.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 3, 2021
Ain’t it?
“Or anything of the sort” https://t.co/izta9geyAj pic.twitter.com/EeXB9MQngt
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 3, 2021
Huh.
That seems problematic.
For Jonah.
