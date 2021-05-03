Remember when our good, tolerant, honest, reliable, forthcoming, dependable friends in the media were mocking and trashing President Trump for claiming we would have a vaccine by the end of 2020? Gosh, we do. We even remember when VP Harris said she wouldn’t trust a vaccine from Trump.

Good times.

And now look at this slop from CNN.

Seriously, pigs who eat slop would look at this tweet, headline, and story and say, ‘Damn, that is some crazy slop.’

The urgent, wartime effort by President Biden and his top advisers to get millions of vaccines in the arms of Americans has allowed the US to go from having one of the worst Covid responses in the world to being a global leader in vaccinationshttps://t.co/jId1gfffQ6 — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2021

Here, we’ll fix it for them:

The urgent, wartime effort by President TRUMP and his top advisers to get millions of vaccines in the arms of Americans has allowed the US to go from having one of the worst COVID responses in the world to being a global leader in vaccinations.

Thank you President Trump and Operation Warp Speed!! — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 3, 2021

There, that’s better.

From CNN: (sorry, if we have to read it so do you)

The effort, described to CNN during in-depth interviews with three of the administration’s top Covid advisers and two other White House officials, has allowed the US to go from having one of the worst Covid responses in the world to being a global leader in getting shots in arms. The interviews reveal how the Biden team inherited a pandemic at its zenith with a high demand for vaccines and little supply, along with no long-term plan to vaccinate millions of Americans. The President, at times impatient, pressed his advisers harder on ways to improve the federal government’s response to the virus.

Oh FFS.

You forgot to address him as "Dear Leader". — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 3, 2021

Are your lips chapped from all that ass kissing? No wonder your ratings are in the tank. — 🇺🇸AmErican Reprobate 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 3, 2021

This isn’t just gaslighting – it’s completely untrue. Your systematic erasure of Operation Warp Speed aside, you’ve completely dismissed that many states (like NY and CA) bear responsibility—and the Biden response has been identical to Trump’s. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2021

As ABC News explained, “Biden’s playbook for vaccine distribution has relied heavily on a system created by the Trump administration, including federal partnerships with state officials and agreements with local pharmacies…” — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2021

“…In fact, the federal pharmacy program created by President Donald Trump aides is what Biden relied on last week to expand eligibility to teachers.” https://t.co/pdQMyesjJf — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2021

If you or someone you love has been vaccinated, thank Operation Warp Speed. Thank the brave and hardworking public servants that made Operation Warp Speed possible. And, yes, thank former President Trump. https://t.co/Y2v3yuvHRX — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2021

Comms shop wrote that, CNN just put a byline on it. lol — Rube Wonton (@CyberWonton) May 3, 2021

Where is the credit being given to President Trump for even HAVING a vaccine now? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 3, 2021

They can't even acknowledge the truth that Biden's administration is still using the exact plans that the Trump administration had in place. They haven't changed a single thing. Biden is just claiming "victory" for someone else's hard work. Typical considering he is a plagiarist — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) May 3, 2021

Orange. Man. Bad.

Or something.

That was some heavy duty slobbering — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) May 3, 2021

We’re embarrassed for them.

Thank you, President Trump, for your wise and brave leadership on this issue. Joe, leave things as Trump had them. Quit screwing them up like you did at the border, on energy, Israel, China, Iran, etc. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 3, 2021

Good lord. You’re not even trying anymore. The Pravda is strong within you. — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) May 3, 2021

Making the list AND Twitchy.

Ouch.

***

