Sharing here without comment.

Ok, that’s not true.

We can’t help but comment.

WHAT THE HELL IS THIS?!

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

The Carters look like little marionette puppets and Joe and Jill are the puppeteers. Originally, this editor thought they took this photo to make the president look younger since Jimmy has been around since God was a boy but …

We can’t stop staring at the Lollipop Guild.

i hope the bidens enjoyed their trip to the shire https://t.co/KhkR05j47s — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 4, 2021

Biden sorta looks like Gandalf.

How the Hell did they get the Bidens INTO the Carters’ house? pic.twitter.com/p4cSIm255l — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) May 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

In which we learn that Joe and Jill Biden could both play center in the NBA https://t.co/FegpMMpYUp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 4, 2021

This is not wonderful.

This is creepy and bizarre.

IDK if it's the perspective or what, but the size disparity here is shocking. The Carters have the feel of 3/4 size dolls in a wax museum.

The only thing that could make this worse was if Joe was sniffing Mrs. Carter's hair. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) May 4, 2021

Don’t give Sleepy Joe any ideas.

Why does Rosalynn Carter look like a Jeff Dunham puppet?

How the hell are the Biden's 2x the size of the Carters, and why does Old Joe FINALLY take his stupid mask off when he's around a 100 year old couple, then put it back on to go *outside*? And Jimmy is still the worst POTUS ever since Joe doesn't count. — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) May 4, 2021

Warning, objects may appear closer than they actually are. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) May 4, 2021

Real or photoshopped? Terrible technically, giant people beside miniature people… No masks, Biden? — MikeJ (@jmjordan214) May 4, 2021

Which couple had the vaccine reaction….??? — DANDELION PICKING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 4, 2021

Who knew shrinking was a side effect?

Are they posing with 1:16 scale figures or something? Or is Jimmy Carter actually the size of a ventriloquist dummy? https://t.co/vgUvqCIXGL — CalamityJoan (@CalamityJoan) May 4, 2021

Adorable! But am I the only one who thinks this looks like a tiny doll museum, and Joe and Jill are giants? — The Real Beth (@BethyBeeez) May 4, 2021

Adorable is NOT the word that comes to mind for us … but yes, they look like they could be in a tiny doll museum and this just got even creepier.

😂😂 I can't stop laughing at this! https://t.co/8csjXcyrIX — Debs 🌼 (@deb_h7) May 4, 2021

Two thoughts. One, Rosalyn looks like a ventriloquist puppet in this pic. A puppet with a puppet. Two, no masks? Does everyone want to kill everyone? Snark aside, it just shows that Joe masking alone and on zoom calls is pandemic theater. Drop it already. https://t.co/YAXtKp1KwL — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) May 4, 2021

Beyond all of the funny stuff, there is of course the fact that Biden ‘I wear a mask everywhere because it’s patriotic’ isn’t wearing a mask with two very elderly people INSIDE …

Biden to NBC’s Craig Melvin Friday: “If we were in fact sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d make you to have a mask, even though we both been vaccinated.”https://t.co/kDwNqA9nBD — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 4, 2021

So you visited a school then a nursing home, same day?

Wear a mask to the school but not to the nursing home? What are you doing bro, ya ever stop to think @POTUS ? What about you, @FLOTUS ? https://t.co/nVEovOiKTx — M (@mbethfinn) May 4, 2021

No masks inside with the Carter’s but Dementia Joe and elder abuser Jill put them back on to go outside—where the cameras were. Where the CDC say masks aren’t necessary unless you’re in a large crowd, or if you seek to use a mask as a prop. pic.twitter.com/fa4bUJyxac — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) May 4, 2021

But don’t worry, they put the masks on when they thought the public would see them.

Because it’s patriotic and stuff.

***

