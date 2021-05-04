Sharing here without comment.

Ok, that’s not true.

We can’t help but comment.

WHAT THE HELL IS THIS?!

The Carters look like little marionette puppets and Joe and Jill are the puppeteers. Originally, this editor thought they took this photo to make the president look younger since Jimmy has been around since God was a boy but …

We can’t stop staring at the Lollipop Guild.

Biden sorta looks like Gandalf.

 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Don’t give Sleepy Joe any ideas.

Why does Rosalynn Carter look like a Jeff Dunham puppet?

Who knew shrinking was a side effect?

Adorable is NOT the word that comes to mind for us … but yes, they look like they could be in a tiny doll museum and this just got even creepier.

Beyond all of the funny stuff, there is of course the fact that Biden ‘I wear a mask everywhere because it’s patriotic’ isn’t wearing a mask with two very elderly people INSIDE …

But don’t worry, they put the masks on when they thought the public would see them.

Because it’s patriotic and stuff.

***

