Seriously with this crap? We get it, since Trump is no longer in office they are desperate for relevance and don’t know what to do with themselves anymore but c’mon man!

Getting the vaccine is patriotic 🇺🇸 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 2, 2021

Minding your own damn business is patriotic.

Supporting personal choice with a vaccine is patriotic.

Making fun of The Lincoln Project is patriotic.

Not grooming young boys is patriotic. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) May 3, 2021

Heh.

Hey, we didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article so you could laugh at it.

But we didn’t say it.

As someone that is dealing with severe side effects from the mandatory 6 shot Anthrax vaccine; you need to sit this out! You know nothing of patriotism. But you do know about pederasty. — Britt, D.C.S (@ReformedBritt) May 3, 2021

Eeek.

Seeing a theme.

Patriotism: the last refuge of the scoundrel. I'm in favor of vaccination, but it is NOT a political or patriotic issue. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 3, 2021

Leaving people alone is *more* patriotic. — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) May 3, 2021

We like how this guy thinks.

Is a 10-year-old running this account? — We are turning into a "Harrison Bergeron" dystopia (@thekahoona) May 3, 2021

If only these jagoffs would stop politicizing the vaccine.

Protecting our borders is patriotic. — Rob (@rob_weber_) May 3, 2021

Not grooming 14yo boys is patriotic 🇺🇸 — Laura #BumpstockBarbie (@LauraWhitt32) May 3, 2021

Why are you trying to talk Democrats out of getting vaccinated? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) May 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Celebrating INDEPENDANCE DAY without being forced to do things in America is patriotic. — Dutch Nukem (@jvickers0331) May 3, 2021

Protecting a child predator is not patriotic. — Nickel 🇺🇸 (@AkaColie) May 3, 2021

Egads, this just gets worse and worse.

Sort of like The Lincoln Project itself.

***

