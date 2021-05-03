Seriously with this crap? We get it, since Trump is no longer in office they are desperate for relevance and don’t know what to do with themselves anymore but c’mon man!

Minding your own damn business is patriotic.

Supporting personal choice with a vaccine is patriotic.

Making fun of The Lincoln Project is patriotic.

Heh.

Hey, we didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article so you could laugh at it.

But we didn’t say it.

Trending

Eeek.

Seeing a theme.

We like how this guy thinks.

If only these jagoffs would stop politicizing the vaccine.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Egads, this just gets worse and worse.

Sort of like The Lincoln Project itself.

***

Related:

‘Isn’t a correction merited?’ Hero of the environment’s receipt-filled thread fact-DRAGGING the New York Times’ fossil fuels piece a MUST-read

Blue-check’s repugnant tweet proves no matter what science says about COVID or how successful red states are frothy-mouthed hateful progs will peddle INSANITY

Keep on digging that hole! ‘Journalist’ Glenn Kessler doubles DOWN on racist hit-piece on Sen. Tim Scott in NPR interview and just WOW

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: The Lincoln Projectvaccine