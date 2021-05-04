Thinkin’ Nancy Pelosi might be hittin’ the ‘apple juice’ a little bit early today.

Ahem.

We get that she needs to pretend that things are going really well since the Puppet in Chief took over the White House but c’mon, Nan. Trump put shots in arms, gave out more money in pockets, and Biden is still bending to the pressure of the teacher’s unions. He wouldn’t even say if the schools would be open in the fall.

Thanks for the reminder that we need term limits, Nan.

In @POTUS’ first 100 days, we’ve passed legislation that put shots in arms, money in pockets, kids in school & people in jobs, which helped the economy & families rebound from the devastating effects of the pandemic. We will continue to #BuildBackBetter w/ the American Jobs Plan. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 4, 2021

The pandemic didn’t cause those ‘devastating effects’.

Government locking down their states did.

Especially Democrats, many of whom are still clamping down on their states to relish in their power. See Northam, Whitmer, Cuomo, Murphy, Newsom etc.

Guess how this went over.

Heh.

THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP!!! — Dr. brisque 🙏🏻 (@brisque) May 4, 2021

Right?!

We made this same face.

I don’t feel safer in this country. — Med🍴um R🥩re (@StickAForkInYou) May 4, 2021

We don’t either.

Millions in your friends pockets 😳 — steve wilson (@sbw27) May 4, 2021

And in their own pockets.

That's a great, made me laugh so hard. What other jokes you have this morning? — Victoria Nobles (@Vic_Nobles) May 4, 2021

HORSE HOCKEY!!!! — Ken Baumgen (@BaumgenKen) May 4, 2021

Horse hockey.

Now them’s fightin’ words.

Everything you mentioned that allegedly happened is questionable at best, if not a flat out lie. — Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) May 4, 2021

So, less than the bare minimum — Julie Stout 🌹 (@Julie_from_Ohio) May 4, 2021

Always good to hear from a Bernie supporter.

This unnecessary spending is going to cause inflation and higher taxes for the American people. — Lynn Allison (@askrealestate) May 4, 2021

And you still haven't implemented universal free healthcare, or tuition free public education, nor legalized marijuana or reversed your proposed ban on menthol cigarettes, nor have you expanded or streamlined immigration, nor abolished the police. ICGO. Do Better. — BLM{Riku Urufu; Altersexual Thembo}ACAB (@RichTheWolf257) May 4, 2021

Not exactly — DG (@dgtimeisup) May 4, 2021

That’s putting it nicely.

***

Related:

‘Women can do murder too’: Blaire Erskine ROASTS the CIA (and SJWs) in hilarious video explaining why she loves working for the CIA (watch)

‘Hope they enjoyed their trip to the SHIRE’: The Carter Center shares hilariously BIZARRE pic of the Biden’s with the Carter’s and ROFLMAO

‘Is a 10-year-old running this account?!’ Project Lincoln claiming that ‘getting the vaccine is patriotic’ HILARIOUSLY backfires