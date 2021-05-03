Now, there are probably some doorknobs out there who are AOK with the idea of a president ‘tracking’ Americans online they believe are in the wrong. In their little brains, they think ‘extremist chatter’ is actually EXTREME, not just people who disagree with the government or the president.

When simply being someone of the opposite party can be claimed as ‘extreme,’ what the Biden administration is considering is completely effed up.

Take a look:

The Biden admin is considering using outside firms to track extremist chatter by Americans online, an effort that would expand the govts ability to gather intel but could draw criticism over surveillance of citizens. @ZcohenCNN & @KatieBoWillCNN reporthttps://t.co/VI7wbYvLXJ — CNN NationalSecurity (@NatSecCNN) May 3, 2021

From CNN:

The Biden administration is considering using outside firms to track extremist chatter by Americans online, an effort that would expand the government’s ability to gather intelligence but could draw criticism over surveillance of US citizens. The Department of Homeland Security is limited in how it can monitor citizens online without justification and is banned from activities like assuming false identities to gain access to private messaging apps used by extremist groups such as the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers. Instead, federal authorities can only browse through unprotected information on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, and other open online platforms.

Can only browse.

Fascinating how Biden wants his own people tracked but is AOK with sending money to countries who harbor actual terrorists, like Iran.

You live in an illegitimate tyranny that believes you’re a greater threat than any foreign enemy. https://t.co/C79L0trNHB — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 3, 2021

Oh–expansion of the surveillance state. Great. 🙄 — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) May 3, 2021

GP If a private company did it on its own, it wouldn't be unconstitutional. Probably illegal, though. And if it's unconstitutional for the government to do something, it can't avoid the unconstitutionality by hiring a third party to do the act for the government. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 3, 2021

They spied on a Presidential candidate and his team with no consequences from the media or DOJ so why wouldn’t they spy on regular Americans too — Travis (@TWines4congress) May 3, 2021

Oh yeah, they spied on Trump.

So what you’re saying is that they already are. — dfinney (@dfinney16) May 3, 2021

And here’s a look at @CNN’s break room reacting to this plan. pic.twitter.com/rStzpGeZeA — It’s “Dr.” Gilmore Tuttle – you pleb (@BulldogsTuttle) May 3, 2021

Where is all this “domestic Terrorist groups” & how come they’ve never done anything….. except NOT vote for a DEM — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 3, 2021

Sounds like a surveillance state to me. Define extremist. — Neko6 (@neko6) May 3, 2021

Anyone who disagrees with them.

Duh.

***

