It’s hard to take any of our media seriously when they are caught over and over again trying to change the story instead of reporting it. For example, what the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tried to pull with violent BLM rioter Ashton Howard to make him appear less dangerous and less violent is a crock of horse crap.

And Andy Ngô caught ’em.

Take a look:

Hey @journalsentinel, why did you crop Ashton Howard’s photo in this way in your report about his alleged violent rioting in Kenosha? #BLM pic.twitter.com/98s3rF8WPl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2021

They really didn’t want people to see the whole PIC.

Probably because you know, he’s posing with a GUN.

Peaceful protest our a*s.

Relevant: Ashton Howard is a convicted felon. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2021

Oops.

Probably another reason they cropped out the gun because as a convicted felon Howard cannot legally have a firearm.

At least he doesn’t have his finger on the trigger. 🙄 — TootieBird (@tootiebirdLD) April 27, 2021

Heh.

They even missed an opportunity to show good trigger discipline 🤡 — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) April 27, 2021

We love conservatives.

That is all.

EL OH EL.

We all know why, don't we @journalsentinel — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) April 27, 2021

Of course we do.

Oh I know! The Narrative. — Punished N (@CallMeMyshkin) April 27, 2021

Yuuuuuup.

And more and more Americans are getting sick and tired of the narrative.

***

Related:

‘Open WAR is upon us’: @GraceIsForYou shares ‘survival story’ after the Woke Mob TRIED to come for her in MUST-READ thread

‘A self-described EXPERT’: Ben Shapiro DROPS Ben Rhodes right on his pointy little head for blaming right-wing media for John Kerry’s leak

NICE TRY! USA Today BUSTED trying to help Stacey Abrams ‘memory hole’ her support for MLB boycott but peeps have receipts