When all we hear from Democrats is how everything and everyone they disagree with is racist for months and months (years?!) on end, hearing this from Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is truly a breath of fresh air. She gets it.

Which confused the Hell out of us since she hasn’t left the Democrats yet but here we are.

And we’ll take it:

We need more Tulsi and less Biden. Seriously.

Amen.

But too many Democrats have bought into the ‘we must hate each other over our skin color’ rhetoric to ever really get it. Not to mention it has helped them shape an ugly, victim-focused and divisive agenda that cons people into voting for them over and over again. If they actually listened to Tulsi they’d have to find a new schtick.

And we know they’re not interested in that.

