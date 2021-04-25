When all we hear from Democrats is how everything and everyone they disagree with is racist for months and months (years?!) on end, hearing this from Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is truly a breath of fresh air. She gets it.

Which confused the Hell out of us since she hasn’t left the Democrats yet but here we are.

And we’ll take it:

Please, let us stop the RACIALIZATION of everyone and everything. We are all children of God, and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity. This is aloha – love & respect for others. This is what our country & the world need. pic.twitter.com/W8wqqMj1jf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 25, 2021

We need more Tulsi and less Biden. Seriously.

Thanks Tulsi. If you're staying with the DNC, my suggestion would be to position yourself to reshape the dem party after all the criminals are exposed and removed. 2 party system is still valuable to our Nation and I'd love to see you at the forefront of a new DNC! — Josh Tracy (@joshtracy) April 25, 2021

Your Democratic colleagues and their agenda are fueled by racial division in the United States. They promote it and support it wholeheartedly.

We will be a volatile & divided nation until they stop. — J_P_B (@JPBatl) April 25, 2021

I appreciate your common-sense outlook, but…. pic.twitter.com/bpgGU85gd8 — Bruce F. Webster (@bfwebster) April 25, 2021

💯🌺 that’s why I wrote Tulsi in for POTUS — Dennis Potvin 🌺 (@DennisPotvinDem) April 25, 2021

Thank you Tulsi. — Christine B 🌺 (@peaceandaloha) April 25, 2021

I agree 💯, but unfortunately will never happen — Bill (@bfrankdc) April 25, 2021

True. There is only one race. Human race. — Dr. Ragini Sharma (@kids4kids1233) April 25, 2021

Amen.

But too many Democrats have bought into the ‘we must hate each other over our skin color’ rhetoric to ever really get it. Not to mention it has helped them shape an ugly, victim-focused and divisive agenda that cons people into voting for them over and over again. If they actually listened to Tulsi they’d have to find a new schtick.

And we know they’re not interested in that.

***

Related:

‘Hello 9-1-1? I’d like to report a murder’! Brit Hume REX ‘sparkle’ troll trying to bash Fox News as only he can and in just 1 tweet

‘Biden is an IDIOT in my opinion’: Black American police officer SHOCKS BBC pundit by voicing opinions he clearly did NOT expect about Chauvin (watch)

‘Dispatch, can you have LeBron call my cell right away?’ Cop’s TikTok response to LeBron James is painfully SPOT-ON and hilarious (watch)