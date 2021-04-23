What the Hell is he afraid he’s going to catch during a Zoom call? A computer virus?

Sorry, that dad joke just HAD to be made.

Seriously though, what the eff, Sleepy Joe? Are you really so ingrained in the mask theater that you’re wearing one during a Zoom call? NOBODY ELSE IS WEARING ONE … and where is the American flag? Just a disaster.

Painful.

We’re not entirely sure Biden has a clue what science really says about the masks.

But we are pretty damn sure he looks like a weak, ridiculous old man masked up with other world leaders during a damn Zoom call.

Yup, Biden embarrassed us all again. Yay!

