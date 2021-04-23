What the Hell is he afraid he’s going to catch during a Zoom call? A computer virus?

Sorry, that dad joke just HAD to be made.

Seriously though, what the eff, Sleepy Joe? Are you really so ingrained in the mask theater that you’re wearing one during a Zoom call? NOBODY ELSE IS WEARING ONE … and where is the American flag? Just a disaster.

Pres. Biden masks up for a video call to discuss climate change with world leaders He appears to be the only one wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/TGGuM7BW0x — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2021

Painful.

Biden yesterday: "Science is back." Biden today: *Wears a mask on a Zoom call* https://t.co/TC1xW0cpNS — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) April 23, 2021

We’re not entirely sure Biden has a clue what science really says about the masks.

But we are pretty damn sure he looks like a weak, ridiculous old man masked up with other world leaders during a damn Zoom call.

Nothing says "President Short Bus" like being FULLY VACCINATED, ON A VIDEO CALL, AND WEARING A MASK…. While they can't catch Covid online, I'm sure brain cells died seeing that. pic.twitter.com/loqszx9Jbn — Solomon Grundy (@ShuckChumerII) April 23, 2021

I see France has already surrendered. pic.twitter.com/UTCjoHSB4b — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) April 23, 2021

Because his handlers are in the room off camera so they can cue him on what to say. We all know Biden is no leader. — Joyce Vorholt King (@SweetGABreeze) April 23, 2021

So he’s saying that vaccines don’t work — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) April 23, 2021

The world sees how weak we are now. pic.twitter.com/pbROIYY0sB — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) April 23, 2021

🤡 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) April 23, 2021

Also, where is our flag? — LaLa (@lacoolio1) April 23, 2021

What a twat. — Eleanor (@EleanorRoth8) April 23, 2021

So weak — Gulag 🐯 (@tyger429) April 23, 2021

Yup, Biden embarrassed us all again. Yay!

