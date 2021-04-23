–UPDATED —

There's a fake photo circulating on Twitter supposedly of my grandfather. Folks, do your research. My grandfather was Geldolph, not Guus. He was placed in a detention camp during WWII because he refused to cooperate with Nazis who seized his steel mill. https://t.co/kqUZYko82i — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 23, 2021

And yet even with this update, people aren’t really giving Glenn any props.

So, you gonna repost your racist hate lies about a black member of the Senate again, Glenn? — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) April 23, 2021

Congrats, your family weren’t nazis they were just Uber wealthy and privileged businessmen and professional athletes. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 23, 2021

No one going to give your family a medal after they assaulted Africa for money. — kaitlin, super mega RINO (@thefactualprep) April 23, 2021

And you still refuse to learn the lesson here.

hack — Pizza Czar (@DesertMonkey4) April 23, 2021

I ran a fact check on Glenn's claim here, using the same standard he applied to Tim Scott's family history. Rating: Mostly False — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 23, 2021

Man, your day has not improved. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 23, 2021

Wait so your ancestors had land and a steel mill? — wombat (@the_wombat_08) April 23, 2021

"Folks do your research" o the irony — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) April 23, 2021

Oh the IRONY indeed.

–UPDATE–

As Twitchy readers know, Glenn Kessler wrote a fairly ugly ‘fact checker’ piece on Tim Scott and his family history, and by fairly ugly we mean nasty and racist AF.

Sen. TIm Scott will give the GOP response to Biden. But there’s more to the story of his grandfather than he tells audiences. https://t.co/HlLTppVTgM — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 23, 2021

So, we don’t exactly feel overly sorry for Glenn after seeing what Arthur Schwartz dropped about HIS grandfather.

All we can really say is ouch.

And maybe DAYUM.

Just @GlennKesslerWP’s grandfather proudly giving the Hitler salute at a Nazi funeral. https://t.co/MJt0EbdcKn pic.twitter.com/a9kVdOhG9g — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 23, 2021

Guess there’s more to Kessler’s story too?

There's more to the story of your grandfather than you tell audiences, Glennhttps://t.co/XKtcpJwvKR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 23, 2021

Perhaps we should have a #factcheck here too.

It’s clear now the WP in his Twitter handle stands for “white power”. — Brad Wesley (@AlloGovna) April 23, 2021

When YOUR ancestors are nazis… pic.twitter.com/oPesP6ObLo — Daily Malarkey (@dailymalarkey) April 23, 2021

Meep.

Sounds like there is a lot more to the story of Glenn’s family.

#FactCheck

***

Related:

‘Stop using ME, a Black man, as your pawn’: Watch NC Lt. Gov Mark Robinson trigger TF out of Dems talking about election integrity and voting rights

‘TOSS A NERF FOOTBALL AT HER!’ Thread of ‘geniuses’ suggesting how Ohio officer SHOULD have responded to Ma’Khia Bryant wins Twitter

‘I was concerned they would come to my house’: Thread covering sit-down interview with alternate juror in Chauvin trial INCREDIBLY damning