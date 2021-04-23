–UPDATED —

And yet even with this update, people aren’t really giving Glenn any props.

Oh the IRONY indeed.

–UPDATE–

As Twitchy readers know, Glenn Kessler wrote a fairly ugly ‘fact checker’ piece on Tim Scott and his family history, and by fairly ugly we mean nasty and racist AF.

So, we don’t exactly feel overly sorry for Glenn after seeing what Arthur Schwartz dropped about HIS grandfather.

All we can really say is ouch.

And maybe DAYUM.

Guess there’s more to Kessler’s story too?

Perhaps we should have a #factcheck here too.

Meep.

Sounds like there is a lot more to the story of Glenn’s family.

#FactCheck

