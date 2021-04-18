Fauci, the little gnome who wouldn’t, was on CNN this morning talking about the vaccine and other COVID stuff. Reminder, once COVID goes away his sweet gig going on Sunday morning shows goes away as well so keep that in mind as you watch him babble on about ‘restrictions’ and recommendations.

The only people pretending the pandemic isn’t really over are the ones who need it to keep going.

Watch.

Fauci on vaccine hesitant Republicans: "It's almost paradoxical that on the one hand they want to be relieved of the [public health] restrictions, but on the other hand they don't want to get vaccinated. It just almost doesn't make any sense." pic.twitter.com/XwCRAgvWwj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2021

Gotta keep it all political, right CNN and Fauci?

On what planet does Fauci think mocking people reluctant to take vaccines will be helpful in any way? https://t.co/biTOS33yGc — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 18, 2021

The planet that keeps him in the limelight.

Fauci on his back & forth with Jim Jordan: "I don't enjoy those kind of confrontations, but it was very clear he was talking about liberties that were being restricted. This has nothing to do with liberties…we're talking about the fact that 560000 ppl in our country have died." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 18, 2021

Ummm, it absolutely does have to do with our liberties.

Jacka*s

Fauci: "This is a public health issue. It's not a civil liberties issue." (It is inherently both things, actually.) — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 18, 2021

What he said.

I notice he (and you) say nothing about the far larger numbers of Blacks not wanting the vaccine, in part because of Kamala’s antivax rhetoric. You’re all racists on the Left. All the time. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) April 18, 2021

Texas has no restrictions. Texans are getting vaccinated, by choice. Numbers looking great.

#2 population

#8 new cases

#5 new deaths

#15 active cases

#27 total cases/M

#15 active cases

#23 deaths/M The issue isn’t “wanting to get vaxxed,”it’s being held hostage to comply. pic.twitter.com/e4J1JgUNHu — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 18, 2021

Let’s all be like Texas.

Sound good?

Awesome.

Turning this into yet another partisan wedge issue doesn't build confidence in the vaccines. Much like demands that vaccinated people double mask outside. — Chocolate Chip (@Choc_Chipper) April 18, 2021

It’s all stupid.

And political at this point.

Oops.

It’s almost paradoxical that on the one hand they tell you to get the shot, but on the other hand, tell you that you won’t be relieved of the restrictions. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) April 18, 2021

Paradoxical.

Sure, something like that.

***

