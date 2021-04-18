BREAKING: Liberal men are the unhappiest group in the country.

BREAKING: Water is still wet.

"conservative women are particularly blissful: 40% say they are very happy. That makes them slightly happier than conservative men and significantly happier than liberal women. The unhappiest are liberal men; only a fifth consider themselves very happy" https://t.co/7TLEjCq0np pic.twitter.com/7A8YiHATPn — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) April 17, 2021

Honestly, we were pretty sure it was white liberal women who are the unhappiest group out there considering they are the ones who complain and make the most noise. Perhaps it’s living with THAT that makes liberal men even unhappier than their female counterparts?

Heh.

Liberal men are unhappy? Or are unhappy men Liberal? https://t.co/MiR20CkYvS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 18, 2021

Excuse us but we were promised there would be no math.

Aren’t liberals upset being called men and women? — I’M A WALKER (@HourTommy) April 18, 2021

Men with low testosterone are unhappy…….correlation/causation? — Satanas (@DSmykal) April 18, 2021

Nice I see what you did their . Turned the “Working Hard , Or Hardly Working” thing around …….I tip my hate to you sir ! — Nelly (@LagoGamer) April 18, 2021

of course they're unhappy. they spend all trying to find things to be offended by. — Chicostephenson (@Chicostephenso1) April 18, 2021

Or trying to figure out someone’s gender.

Or trying to make sure they don’t oppress others.

It’s gotta suck.

It’s because they are in a abusive relationship with politics where they are told 100% of the time they are the bad guy that causes so much pain for women and minorities. — Jim (@Jim_Bachelor) April 18, 2021

Yup. THAT.

