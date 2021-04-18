BREAKING: Liberal men are the unhappiest group in the country.

BREAKING: Water is still wet.

Honestly, we were pretty sure it was white liberal women who are the unhappiest group out there considering they are the ones who complain and make the most noise. Perhaps it’s living with THAT that makes liberal men even unhappier than their female counterparts?

Heh.

Excuse us but we were promised there would be no math.

Or trying to figure out someone’s gender.

Or trying to make sure they don’t oppress others.

It’s gotta suck.

Yup. THAT.

***

