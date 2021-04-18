This editor may not always agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, but this thread is … well, it’s pretty damn good.

Imagine reading a bunch of nonsense about yourself that isn’t true on the day you bury your own father.

Sadly, this seems fairly on point for the mainstream media and our good, sweet, loving, tolerant friends on the Left.

Do you know who really runs this country? The liars & psychotic left wing communists in the media who only care about self-awarded Pulitzers, clicks for cash, and pushing weak politicians around. On Thursday, I buried my father and held my mother’s hand as we said goodbye. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

Awful.

On Friday, sick and evil POS in the media attacked me with phrases I never said or wrote. They released a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read. The scum and liars in the media are calling me a racist by taking something out of context. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

This is the same crap they did to Trump for four years, and since there were no real consequences, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be stopping anytime soon.

This is just a repeat of Jewish Space Lasers. Another term I never used & the media made up. It’s more proof so-called journalists lie and create false narratives. The media are the ones focused on race & use it to divide the American people with hate through identity politics. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

Clicks and taps, baby.

Clicks.

And.

Taps.

I believe in America First with all my heart and that means every American, of every race, creed, and color. I will never back down and I will never stop fighting for America First. There are tens of millions of Americans who agree. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

But we were reassured that America First was super racist and stuff.

Huh.

We are side by side. People over politicians. The hyenas in the media are terrified. So are the Democrats. And so are the weak politicos that float around whichever the wind blows. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

I have plans to drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative. America First policies will save this country for all of us, our children, and ultimately the world. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 17, 2021

Her point on disallowing the media to continue driving the narrative is spot on.

Perhaps we should all be doing more to control the narrative?

Just sayin’.

***

