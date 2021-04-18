This editor may not always agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene, but this thread is … well, it’s pretty damn good.

Imagine reading a bunch of nonsense about yourself that isn’t true on the day you bury your own father.

Sadly, this seems fairly on point for the mainstream media and our good, sweet, loving, tolerant friends on the Left.

Awful.

This is the same crap they did to Trump for four years, and since there were no real consequences, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be stopping anytime soon.

But we were reassured that America First was super racist and stuff.

Huh.

Her point on disallowing the media to continue driving the narrative is spot on.

Perhaps we should all be doing more to control the narrative?

Just sayin’.

