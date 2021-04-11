In 1983, Joe Biden was definitely NOT a fan of packing the courts.

But suddenly he’s signing an EO to form a committee on it?

Huh.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about Biden’s change of heart on the courts and watch what happened:

WATCH: Peter Doocy asks Jen Psaki why Pres. Biden is launching a commission to look at expanding the Supreme Court, when in 1983, he called FDR's attempt "a bonehead idea" and a "terrible mistake." Psaki avoids answering the question. pic.twitter.com/60c4nUBS31 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 10, 2021

We like how she tried to act like his opinion was old so it doesn’t matter. And notice, she doesn’t actually answer his question.

She CAN’T answer the question because if she did she’d have to admit Biden has flip-flopped.

Again.

Not to mention he said he wouldn’t pack the courts during his campaign.

Just sayin’.

Hello my name is Jen and I’m a grade A BSer — Travis Park, M.D. (@TravisCantPark) April 11, 2021

@PressSec is the worst to ever do it. — DUCK_ON_A_MUFFIN (@CaseyOLeary16) April 11, 2021

One of these days she’s going to circle back — uhhhhh (@justinshuls) April 10, 2021

So much circling back, so little time.

I’d rather have a committee put together for term limits for the Senate & for Congress. — Christina_21700 (@christina_21700) April 10, 2021

Hell yeah.

He must’ve forgot about that — kyle cook (@kylecoo58651666) April 10, 2021

He seems to forget that he’s the president some days so this wouldn’t surprise us.

Anyone else see a problem with the executive branch forming a commission to decide what the judicial branch can and can’t do? Three coequal branches of government. It’s set up that way for a reason. — Monica Davies (@MonicaDavies01) April 11, 2021

Yeah, a lot of us see a problem with it.

Smells of dictatorship — Notorious Big G (@ChocoHusbando) April 11, 2021

Stinks of it, even.

***

Related:

‘The wait is OVER, LOL!’ David Hogg’s old tweet using his failed ‘Good Pillow’ to trash-talk Ben Shapiro BITES him in the a*s spectacularly

‘LMFAO, Hogg takes the L!’ David Hogg’s mea-culpa thread on his QUITTING the progressive pillow biz accidentally hilarious

Capitalism! Asra Q. Nomani takes #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors and her ‘consulting firm’ apart in BRUTAL thread