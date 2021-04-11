In 1983, Joe Biden was definitely NOT a fan of packing the courts.

But suddenly he’s signing an EO to form a committee on it?

Huh.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about Biden’s change of heart on the courts and watch what happened:

We like how she tried to act like his opinion was old so it doesn’t matter. And notice, she doesn’t actually answer his question.

She CAN’T answer the question because if she did she’d have to admit Biden has flip-flopped.

Again.

Not to mention he said he wouldn’t pack the courts during his campaign.

Just sayin’.

So much circling back, so little time.

Hell yeah.

He seems to forget that he’s the president some days so this wouldn’t surprise us.

Yeah, a lot of us see a problem with it.

Stinks of it, even.

