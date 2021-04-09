CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is such an absolute disappointment. Back in February when she seemed to break ‘ranks’ with the Left and stated it was safe for children to go back to school this editor thought MAYBE she was actually looking at the science and data and not playing politics.

And then she retracted, ran, flip-flopped, and invited teacher’s unions to help establish guidelines for kids returning to the classroom.

Yeah, she just sucks.

She sucks even more for this …

CDC director declares racism is a "serious public health threat" https://t.co/5KO9OeRcp8 pic.twitter.com/2KnisvLew1 — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2021

SHE’S the only public health threat at this point.

Seriously.

We’re wondering if she even understands what the CDC does.

So COVID-19 is no longer working, time to pivot to racism so the Administration can cram more laws down our throats. This is all tiresome — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) April 9, 2021

Must keep us all locked down, scared of one another, masked, and divided. If we start talking to one another we’ll figure out how much the government is screwing us all over, and not in a good way.

We are beyond sick of you and your racism crap. Just shut up @CDCDirector — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) April 9, 2021

That. ^

The @CDCDirector should be declared as a serious public health threat. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) April 9, 2021

Your mom is a serious public health threat. — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyChadHalen) April 9, 2021

Awwww, nothing beats a good ‘your mom’ joke.

I wish they'd "declare" death to be a threat to public health and outlaw that. — Suez Love Boat (@anagilefalcon) April 9, 2021

Right?!

Seems simple enough.

Anything to fit their narrative. — Michelle (@randomname7700) April 9, 2021

Ding ding ding.

So is intentionally making yourself look like Jennifer Rubin. — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) April 9, 2021

Oof.

And OMG she does look like Rubin.

HA HA HA HA

CDC director declares herself “a serious public health threat.” — Roger Bellon (@roger_bellon) April 9, 2021

Will there be a vaccine for it? — Daniel Renteria (@DanielRent01) April 9, 2021

Heh.

And just like that, the remaining 147 people that still believed the CDC stopped trusting them. — Howard Hughes (@HowardH59795719) April 9, 2021

Is racism infrastructure? — Tony Mazur (@TonyMazur) April 9, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that was way funnier to this editor than it should have been.

The CDC is a joke just like WHO! — אני Sarah (@SarahIssia) April 9, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Gonna leave a MARK! Trump Jr. OWNS Jimmy Kimmel and Hunter Biden for lame interview where Hunter contradicts … Hunter

‘Every. Single. TIME.’ Racist messages written on Albion College campus revealed as hate crime hoax by Black student (Albion’s thread is a DOOZY)

‘Politi-GARBAGE’: Politifact’s attempt to admit Biden lied about background checks WITHOUT actually admitting he lied BACKFIRES