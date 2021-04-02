We’re beginning to ask ourselves if the new Georgia election law is really that bad why are so many people making up lies about it? Even newspapers like the Atlanta Consitution Journal, who had to issue a major correction on a story …

Whoopsie indeed.

AJC with a whoopsie pic.twitter.com/1VvviTV6Jl — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 1, 2021

Yeah, that’s a pretty significant correction … holy crap you guys. The second part of the correction is what we think is the most interesting, ‘However, the law made some changes to early voting. But experts say the net effect was to EXPAND THE OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE FOR MOST GEORGIANS, not limit them.’

That doesn’t sound like a bad law, morons.

This, from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, addresses only one of the falsehoods being spread about the Georgia election law. Note the last line. pic.twitter.com/yyHeu8oDMY — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 1, 2021

Yup.

Will the President of our Country acknowledge this? — Rob Oviatt (@RobOviatt1) April 1, 2021

The president of this country thinks he’s a senator, we don’t expect him to acknowledge much of anything.

Fulton County had 25 hours/day voting on election day… — James Crum (@jrcrum) April 1, 2021

Pursuit of truth now resembles a quixotic quest due to zealous, determined and deliberate obfuscation. — J Mark Harrison (@JMarkHarrison1) April 2, 2021

Retractions never get the attention of the big lie. — Bob Browne (@browne_bob) April 1, 2021

Sad but true. The big lie will get thousands and thousands of retweets and all sorts of attention, and then the correction comes out, and hardly anyone notices. This is why we’re trying really hard to make sure it gets out there.

Someone tell Mark Hamill — Hephaestus (@Hephaestus_73) April 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

but is it still true that people in line will be caned mercilessly? — Kieran 'Bitten by Major Biden' Eleison (@KieranEleison) April 2, 2021

Only if they ask for free water … or something like that.

***

Related:

‘Look at all those WHITE people’! Biden sharing pic of his ‘Cabinet that looks like America’ does NOT go well, like at all and ROFL

So MANY numbers! Marc Elias’ attempt to trash GA voting law by making Georgians look too stupid to read their own driver’s license BACKFIRES

So damn DELICIOUS –> Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets a BIG round of BOOOOOOS from fans at Wrigley Field