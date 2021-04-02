Joe Biden shared a picture of his Cabinet and claimed it’s what America looks like.

We don’t know about you guys, but we’re pretty sure America doesn’t look like a bunch of masked-up, power-hungry, authoritarian a-holes sitting on a marble floor under a bazillion-dollar chandelier. Maybe Sleepy Joe should spend a little more time with real Americans and a little less time in his basement.

Whoever is running Biden’s Twitter account just needs to stop. Seriously.

He’s right. If you look closely, Kamala is a few inches in front of Biden.

And if you know anything about photo ops from the WH this was not a happy accident.

Sad but true.

Seriously!

Good point. Why TF are any of them wearing masks because we know they’ve all been vaccinated?

This is so damn dumb.

YAAAAS! PREACH!

Trending

Silly, that’s Biden’s America, not the Cabinet.

Right?! We know he was trying to pretend they’re super-diverse and stuff but yeah, no.

Ding ding ding.

There’s always room for more denim.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yup.

That’s more like it.

THANK YOU!

Trump’s Cabinet was very diverse. They like to pretend otherwise.

Yup.

Sad.

More of Biden’s America!

America isn’t a clown show.

Just yet.

***

