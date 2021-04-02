Joe Biden shared a picture of his Cabinet and claimed it’s what America looks like.

We don’t know about you guys, but we’re pretty sure America doesn’t look like a bunch of masked-up, power-hungry, authoritarian a-holes sitting on a marble floor under a bazillion-dollar chandelier. Maybe Sleepy Joe should spend a little more time with real Americans and a little less time in his basement.

A Cabinet that looks like America. pic.twitter.com/XZNOSTE2GJ — President Biden (@POTUS) April 2, 2021

Whoever is running Biden’s Twitter account just needs to stop. Seriously.

You just know Kamala inched her chair a few inches closer to the camera as she sat down… — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 2, 2021

He’s right. If you look closely, Kamala is a few inches in front of Biden.

And if you know anything about photo ops from the WH this was not a happy accident.

Sad but true.

Only thing I see is the size of the fedgov has gotten way too big. Cut 2/3 of them and their departments out and that's a good start. — Vaccinated Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) April 2, 2021

Seriously!

you're all vaccinated so this is the only mask you should be wearing pic.twitter.com/8Eyp7SYBVt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 2, 2021

Good point. Why TF are any of them wearing masks because we know they’ve all been vaccinated?

This is so damn dumb.

I'd rather have a Cabinet that BELIEVES in America – and follows the Constitution — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 2, 2021

YAAAAS! PREACH!

What a sad version of America, engaged in pandemic theater to keep the fear level up. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) April 2, 2021

Silly, that’s Biden’s America, not the Cabinet.

Did Pete ride his bike to this photo op? I’m going with “no”… pic.twitter.com/CFZ16aTWXH — Vincent Charles: Inexpensive Malt Expert (@YesThatVCharles) April 2, 2021

A lot of white people? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) April 2, 2021

Right?! We know he was trying to pretend they’re super-diverse and stuff but yeah, no.

Visit America some time. We're actually nothing like this — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 2, 2021

Ding ding ding.

There’s always room for more denim.

bro i dont see any cabinets I just see people wtf 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dave (@Krtzyy) April 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She put herself in front on purpose Kamala 2021 approaches — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 2, 2021

Yup.

But are they qualified and are they the best person you could find for the jobs they are performing? — John W (@txradioguy) April 2, 2021

Not really. Most Americans show their faces. And smile. Y'all are just hiding… — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mamasherry21) April 2, 2021

That’s more like it.

You've all been vaccinated, what is this crap? — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) April 2, 2021

THANK YOU!

Virtue-signaling from the Administration who is guaranteeing an exacerbation of a public health crisis by encouraging and allowing unfettered, unvaxxed immigration. If you're railing about the horrors of one while remaining silent about the other, you have a consistency problem. — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) April 2, 2021

Funny…. Trump’s cabinet looked like America too. There was just as much diversity if that’s your point. However, it’s all idiot because it should be based on merit. Racism exists until race is completely OUT of the equation. — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) April 2, 2021

Trump’s Cabinet was very diverse. They like to pretend otherwise.

An America with marble floors, pillars and chandeliers, sure. — MPK (@Rongesq) April 2, 2021

That's a lot of mediocrity all in one place. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) April 2, 2021

Yup.

Masked and physically isolated. Yep. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) April 2, 2021

Sad.

Faceless automatons? — Will Franklin (@WILLisms) April 2, 2021

More of Biden’s America!

America isn’t a clown show.

Just yet.

