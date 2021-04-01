Lester Holt thinks ‘fairness is overrated’ in the media.

And that giving two sides of a story equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves living in.

Well, maybe this world is a mess because dipsticks like Lester haven’t been ‘fair’ in their reporting for a long, long time.

Dude.

C’mon.

Lester should probably listen to Brit Hume, just sayin’.

But that would mean allowing people to THINK FOR THEMSELVES and goodness knows that’s a big no-no in 2021. The media must tell us all who is right and who is wrong …

Or not.

Imagine how much better our country would be if the media just reported the facts around any story.

We spend a lot of time covering how effed up the media is and no matter how many stories we write, every day it’s a little more bizarro.

