Lester Holt thinks ‘fairness is overrated’ in the media.

And that giving two sides of a story equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves living in.

Well, maybe this world is a mess because dipsticks like Lester haven’t been ‘fair’ in their reporting for a long, long time.

NBC’s Lester Holt declares that “fairness is overrated” and that “the idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in.”pic.twitter.com/qwya8lISz2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2021

Lester should probably listen to Brit Hume, just sayin’.

This argument rests on the proposition that the media always know the truth. But they don’t, as his own network’s coverage of the bogus — and implausible — Russia collusion tale illustrates. Not to mention the media’s reporting of early Covid 19 advice that turned out wrong. https://t.co/riS8fQqOJA — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 1, 2021

Obviously if one side says the White House is made of powdered milk, and the other disagrees, we can safely ignore the milk claim. But political disputes are rarely so cut and dried. So we report what both sides are saying and let viewers and readers make up their own minds. — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 1, 2021

But that would mean allowing people to THINK FOR THEMSELVES and goodness knows that’s a big no-no in 2021. The media must tell us all who is right and who is wrong …

Imagine how much better our country would be if the media just reported the facts around any story.

Maybe he wants viewers of NBC to change the channel? 😁 — Lee Wheat (@NumbuhOne) April 1, 2021

Holt's oversimplified example of the sun setting in the west is silly. The truth is often not that obvious when issues are viewed through the eyes of people with varied backgrounds and different agendas. — Ford Atkinson (@FordAtkinsonIII) April 1, 2021

The notion that the validity of ones arguments is determined by the opposition is ludicrous and is one of the biggest threats to democracy. — Chris Scotten (@C_Scotten) April 1, 2021

Brit this is just unbelievable . . . and for someone of your vast experience and being ALWAYS a totally honest journalist it must seem like a bizarro world. — Vern Wuensche (@VernWuen) April 1, 2021

We spend a lot of time covering how effed up the media is and no matter how many stories we write, every day it’s a little more bizarro.

