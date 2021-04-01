If you spend any time on Twitter at all, you are familiar with Siraj Hashmi and ‘The List.’ Nobody can escape the list as it is a compilation of the dumbest most awful and embarrassing tweets on Twitter. And most people at one time or another tweet something dumb, awful, and/or embarrassing.
Today’s list made this editor laugh out loud, and considering how crap-filled this year has been thus far, the laugh was greatly needed.
Take a look:
The List of ppl who need their phone taken [April 1]:
1) @SirajAHashmi
2) @SirajAHashmi
3) @SirajAHashmi
4) @SirajAHashmi
5) @SirajAHashmi
6) @SirajAHashmi
7) @SirajAHashmi
8) @SirajAHashmi
9) @SirajAHashmi
10) @SirajAHashmi https://t.co/VxTbAivCXw
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
Heh.
Sounds like Siraj needs his phone taken away.
And after reading this thread, we agree.
*snickers*
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #1 with this: https://t.co/yeHkqIb4rl
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #2 with this: https://t.co/KcN3od5xEG
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
SLAY KWEEEEEEN.
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #3 with this: https://t.co/aUFIhdITJ1
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #4 with this: https://t.co/ffzq3ejeIT
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #5 with this: https://t.co/lqFqeofhzg
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
We have questions but we’re pretty sure we DON’T want the answers.
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #6 with this: https://t.co/aun0snMmAc
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
*blinks*
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #7 with this: https://t.co/ncBw580qpG
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
Ummm …
You know what, we don’t wanna know.
Not even a little bit.
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #8 with this: https://t.co/8CKLirWzDz
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
*blinks some more*
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #9 with this: https://t.co/DlwwcR0MXk
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #10 with this: https://t.co/f0prHrczY1
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021
This may be our favorite ‘list’ from Siraj yet.
***
Related:
WOW! Loudoun County, VA school committee chair writes in email that teachers against Critical Race Theory ‘cannot be tolerated’
‘It’s called ACTING’: Dean Cain takes Hollywood jumping on the ‘woke bandwagon’ APART in spot-on interview (watch)
Real life?! Podcaster/author’s thread about his child ‘socially transitioning’ in KINDERGARTEN is ‘f**king insane’ (oh, and he’s selling a book)