If you spend any time on Twitter at all, you are familiar with Siraj Hashmi and ‘The List.’ Nobody can escape the list as it is a compilation of the dumbest most awful and embarrassing tweets on Twitter. And most people at one time or another tweet something dumb, awful, and/or embarrassing.

Today’s list made this editor laugh out loud, and considering how crap-filled this year has been thus far, the laugh was greatly needed.

Take a look:

Heh.

Sounds like Siraj needs his phone taken away.

And after reading this thread, we agree.

*snickers*

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #1 with this: https://t.co/yeHkqIb4rl — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #2 with this: https://t.co/KcN3od5xEG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

SLAY KWEEEEEEN.

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #3 with this: https://t.co/aUFIhdITJ1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #4 with this: https://t.co/ffzq3ejeIT — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #5 with this: https://t.co/lqFqeofhzg — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

We have questions but we’re pretty sure we DON’T want the answers.

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #6 with this: https://t.co/aun0snMmAc — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

*blinks*

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #7 with this: https://t.co/ncBw580qpG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

Ummm …

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

Not even a little bit.

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #8 with this: https://t.co/8CKLirWzDz — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

*blinks some more*

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #9 with this: https://t.co/DlwwcR0MXk — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

congrats to @SirajAHashmi for coming in at #10 with this: https://t.co/f0prHrczY1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 1, 2021

This may be our favorite ‘list’ from Siraj yet.

***

