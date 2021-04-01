If you spend any time on Twitter at all, you are familiar with Siraj Hashmi and ‘The List.’ Nobody can escape the list as it is a compilation of the dumbest most awful and embarrassing tweets on Twitter. And most people at one time or another tweet something dumb, awful, and/or embarrassing.

Today’s list made this editor laugh out loud, and considering how crap-filled this year has been thus far, the laugh was greatly needed.

Take a look:

Heh.

Sounds like Siraj needs his phone taken away.

And after reading this thread, we agree.

*snickers*

SLAY KWEEEEEEN.

We have questions but we’re pretty sure we DON’T want the answers.

*blinks*

Ummm …

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

Not even a little bit.

*blinks some more*

This may be our favorite ‘list’ from Siraj yet.

***

