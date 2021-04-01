We’ve … we’ve got nothin’.

Note, Michael Tracey did not share all of Jesse Thorn’s thread about his child transitioning in kindergarten but we did go take a gander and just wow. Because you know, all five-year-olds spend a lot of time worrying about their gender.

Sure.

The thread IS still there, FYI, close to Thorn’s tweet about how you should buy his children’s book on gender identity.

Ahem.

You have to read the entire thread. It's jaw-dropping. I'm not linking to it because I don't want to be accused of promoting "harassment" or whatever. This person says his kid "socially transitioned in kindergarten" and they are already preparing to give the kid puberty blockers — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 31, 2021

Puberty blockers for kids.

Did we mention everything is stupid?

This person (some sort of podcast host) and his wife just happen to be selling a children's book on gender identity. What a convenient marketing boost pic.twitter.com/9BtW8dIZNv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 1, 2021

What a convenient marketing boost indeed.

They pushed a 5 year old towards permanent psychological changes so they could write a book and make money from the sales. — Emre (@emre_mayo) March 31, 2021

We didn’t say it.

We thought it.

We might have agreed with this tweet and included it.

But we didn’t say it.

I wanted to be a ninja turtle when I was 9. I did get karate lessons but imagine if my parents had let me surgically attach a shell. — Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) April 1, 2021

Thank goodness.

I completely agree with your assessment. It IS absolutely insane. — Jeff Wyatt (@jntwyatt) April 1, 2021

I have teeth and eat meat.… Therefore, I am a dog. Woof, woof. I’m Rags. 🐶 — Rick Reynolds (@RickReyn1) March 31, 2021

Samesies!

Enough Internet for today pic.twitter.com/hK4ZKg1GPJ — One cup black Covfefe (@blackcovefe) March 31, 2021

We feel this pain.

Over and over some days.

At age 5, I believed I could be anything, even a dinosaur 🦕🤣🤣 — Annie 👩‍💻👩‍🔬👩‍🌾 (@carrot_annie) March 31, 2021

Worse than insane. Probably thinks this is so cool. — BernardineEikhuemelo (@Eikhuemelo) March 31, 2021

My kid dressed as a cat and meowed for a few weeks. I didn't transition her into a cat. — Barbara Doduk (@BarbaraDoduk) March 31, 2021

So she’s trans because she plays with trucks. — SouthMetroAFC (@SouthMetroAFC) March 31, 2021

When I was little, I threw my dolls down the stairs to break them. I played w/ my big brother’s toys, much to his dismay. I wanted to wear his hand-me-downs. I walked around shirtless. I called my girl parts “pee pee”. I tried to stand and pee. I was a Tom Boy!! (1) — NotTheUsualTwit (@Nottheusualtwit) March 31, 2021

hell, I used to say I wanted a peen like my dad and brother! I grew out of that and turned into the girliest girl. Imagine if my parents had been like this mother!! — NotTheUsualTwit (@Nottheusualtwit) March 31, 2021

The world has gone mad.

But you knew that.

***

