Imagine the shrieking if Melania had stood in front of this flag.

And if she had butchered a Spanish phrase SO badly … it would be at least a three-day news cycle about how Melania is clearly an evil Nazi and so stupid she can’t even say a simple Spanish phrase. Then they’d find a way to tie it to the Charlottesville/Trump lie and find a magical tie to her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket.

They really were (and are) a pathetic, predictable group.

The flag behind Jill Biden looks a little problematic:

Now, it’s just the United Farm Workers of America flag HOWEVER …

And umm … why does the United Farm Workers of America flag look like a Nazi symbol?

Great optics, DOC.

It gets worse.

Oof.

Anyway … EL OH EL.

Trying and failing.

It is all painfully painful, which is like painful but with murder hornets and stuff.

***

