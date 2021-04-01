Imagine the shrieking if Melania had stood in front of this flag.

And if she had butchered a Spanish phrase SO badly … it would be at least a three-day news cycle about how Melania is clearly an evil Nazi and so stupid she can’t even say a simple Spanish phrase. Then they’d find a way to tie it to the Charlottesville/Trump lie and find a magical tie to her ‘I Don’t Care’ jacket.

They really were (and are) a pathetic, predictable group.

The flag behind Jill Biden looks a little problematic:

I’m owed a three-day cycle over the eagle on this flag pic.twitter.com/ILDub3aHA8 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 1, 2021

Now, it’s just the United Farm Workers of America flag HOWEVER …

Oh I know that, looked it up even to make sure. Still, logic never seemed to matter when it came to the media have a good old fashioned freak out over things that looked even remotely close to any kind of Nazi symbol https://t.co/TuYcUcalPL — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 1, 2021

And umm … why does the United Farm Workers of America flag look like a Nazi symbol?

Great optics, DOC.

It gets worse.

If you asked me what flag that was I'd say "Mecha Hitler?" — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 31, 2021

It looks like the flag from the video game "Papers, Please", which is coincidentally about asking people for their documents and deciding if they're getting sent to the gulag or getting through. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 31, 2021

Oof.

Jill Biden is struggling to say Si Se Puede, which is Cesar Chavez's slogan. Chavez was a disciple of Saul Alinsky. You know, the guy who wrote Rules for Radicals and pushed radical leftism in America. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 31, 2021

Anyway, Jill Biden and Joe Biden are communists. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 31, 2021

Anyway … EL OH EL.

Love that flag Jillie… 🙄 — Kacie4238 (@kacie4238) April 1, 2021

What that her trying to speak Spanish? 🤨🤣 — T_C_A (@TanyaCAlvarez) March 31, 2021

Trying and failing.

I was just thinking, "Tf is she saying?" — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) March 31, 2021

Those responsible for the optics of the event wondered why they liked it so much. — True American Ohio (@TrueAmericanOH) April 1, 2021

Dear lord, her screeching voice hurts! — k_ewiley (@k_ewiley) March 31, 2021

It is all painfully painful, which is like painful but with murder hornets and stuff.

***

