Candace Owens told the truth about the COVID vaccines being tested on children, which is that children have a very low chance of dying from the virus and that there have been zero long-term trials conducted on the vaccine.

So we don’t know what the impact on children MIGHT be down the road and considering children aren’t at risk as much as other populations is any of this necessary?

Nothing she said is controversial and yet …

They so badly want to shut Candace up.

Doesn’t that make Twitter racist? That’s how this works now, right?

No?

It’s hard to keep all the rules straight these days.

The decision to vaccinate yourself and your family should be your own.

This is not difficult.

It is certainly starting to feel that way these days.

If only they’d label their own labels.

Heh.

