Candace Owens told the truth about the COVID vaccines being tested on children, which is that children have a very low chance of dying from the virus and that there have been zero long-term trials conducted on the vaccine.

So we don’t know what the impact on children MIGHT be down the road and considering children aren’t at risk as much as other populations is any of this necessary?

Nothing she said is controversial and yet …

Twitter has unnecessarily slapped a label on my entirely truthful tweet. 1) There are no long term studies on the Covid-19 vaccines.

2) Children have an approximate 0% chance of dying from the virus.

3) I stand by my assessment that using children as lab rats, is child abuse. https://t.co/i6DVatCZdY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 1, 2021

They so badly want to shut Candace up.

Doesn’t that make Twitter racist? That’s how this works now, right?

No?

It’s hard to keep all the rules straight these days.

Sticking bullshit labels on tweets because Big Pharma tells you to is not going to make me get the vaccine. And it’s sure as hell not going to transform my personal decision not to vaccinate my child. I’m not a sheep. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 1, 2021

The decision to vaccinate yourself and your family should be your own.

This is not difficult.

Any time I see one of these BS labels, I share the hell out of it.

Twatter, you can pry my Freedom of Speech from my cold, dead hands. — BornOnThe4thOfJuly (@BeNotASlave) April 1, 2021

"Fact checkers" = "thought police". 😡 — Captain Alan (@VaFishinGuy) April 1, 2021

It is certainly starting to feel that way these days.

Twitters label is misleading — Debbie Brown (@Tedsrobot) April 1, 2021

If only they’d label their own labels.

Heh.

