How about no app OR passport? Sound good?

Awesome.

This thread about a ‘test-and-trace app’ the Biden administration ‘entertained’ is some seriously disturbing crap.

Take a look.

An app that would have allowed businesses to deny service to patrons BASED ON THEIR HEALTH DATA.

Guess where it came from:

Trending

This is terrifying.

They’re both huge risks to civil liberties but this app … holy guacamole.

This just gets worse and worse.

And keep in mind, they think THEY’RE the good guys in all of this and those people pushing for Voter ID are the bad evil racists.

All we can do is shake our heads.

No kidding.

There it is.

Social.

Credit.

System.

Like in COMMUNIST CHINA.

And that should scare the Hell out of all of us.

***

Related:

‘How can you POSSIBLY be this dumb?!’ Chelsea Handler reminds us all how VAPID she really is with breathtakingly stupid take on Chauvin trial

‘We still got NOTHING’: Karol Markowicz DROPS COVID fear-harpies hoping more Floridians die to justify their lockdowns

‘Churns out GARBAGE to save Dem talking points’: 2 EPIC threads take Politifact and their supposed ‘fact-checking’ APART

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: appBidenCOVIDpassportTest and Trace