How about no app OR passport? Sound good?

Awesome.

This thread about a ‘test-and-trace app’ the Biden administration ‘entertained’ is some seriously disturbing crap.

Take a look.

SCOOP: Biden's COVID team appears to have entertained a test-and-trace app that would have let businesses deny service to patrons based on their health data. It also would have divided users into three color-coded categories—just like China did last year.https://t.co/QYaOOSP42b — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

An app that would have allowed businesses to deny service to patrons BASED ON THEIR HEALTH DATA.

Guess where it came from:

The app was pioneered by the University of Illinois, which apparently tried to sell Biden on scaling up the school's contact tracing system. It records test results and Bluetooth data to determine who has been exposed to the virus—and "links building access" to that information. pic.twitter.com/x9qZlQCmVy — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

This is terrifying.

The proposal would amount to a more extreme version of so-called vaccine passports. Those passports collect less information and use a less granular classification scheme than the University of Illinois app, meaning they pose relatively fewer risks to civil liberties. pic.twitter.com/9UOwqQ4gNc — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

They’re both huge risks to civil liberties but this app … holy guacamole.

The proposal also threatens to exclude far more Americans from public life than measures like voter ID laws, which progressives have decried as the "new Jim Crow." Only 11% of Americans do not have a government-issued ID, whereas 19% don't own a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/fEAlxB6J6I — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

This just gets worse and worse.

And keep in mind, they think THEY’RE the good guys in all of this and those people pushing for Voter ID are the bad evil racists.

All we can do is shake our heads.

The system could have enabled faster reopenings at lower risk, without centralizing surveillance in the hands of the federal government. But it would likely have encouraged a form of decentralized surveillance among businesses and local bureaucrats, which poses its own threats. pic.twitter.com/M4p1B8nYoX — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

No kidding.

In order to be effective, the app requires widespread participation—meaning local institutions would have a strong incentive to mandate it, even if they weren't technically required to. That could be the beginning of a kind of social credit system. pic.twitter.com/Aud1mKEEU2 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

There it is.

Social.

Credit.

System.

Like in COMMUNIST CHINA.

The app collects less data, and has more built-in privacy protections, than some other systems. And with over a sixth of the population fully vaccinated, Biden seems to have left it on the chopping block. But whether it stays there in future crises is an open question. pic.twitter.com/Y1Xvc4TsJs — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 30, 2021

And that should scare the Hell out of all of us.

***

Related:

‘How can you POSSIBLY be this dumb?!’ Chelsea Handler reminds us all how VAPID she really is with breathtakingly stupid take on Chauvin trial

‘We still got NOTHING’: Karol Markowicz DROPS COVID fear-harpies hoping more Floridians die to justify their lockdowns

‘Churns out GARBAGE to save Dem talking points’: 2 EPIC threads take Politifact and their supposed ‘fact-checking’ APART