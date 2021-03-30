Every time we see ‘Florida COVID’ or #DeathSantis trending we figure another group of fear-mongering COVID harpies is trying to disregard the job DeSantis has done in Florida where his state is open, his people are free, and the virus is fairly well contained. We are seeing it a good deal since Biden made his whiny plea asking governors to pause the reopening of their states and the de-muzzling of their constituents, and all because the CDC director had a feeling of DOOM.

Yeah, it’s stupid.

Karol Markowicz summed it up perfectly:

They got nothin’

And they will always ‘got nothin’ because it’s obvious locking states down and forcing masks on free people doesn’t really do much to stop the spread. Or ‘flatten the curve’ as they marketed this nonsense 54 weeks ago.

It’s disgusting and shameful.

Trending

Virginia? New Jersey? California? New York? Pennsylvania?

They all suck.

That could work.

***

Related:

‘Churns out GARBAGE to save Dem talking points’: 2 EPIC threads take Politifact and their supposed ‘fact-checking’ APART

Video of 65-year-old Asian American woman assaulted on her way to church problematic for the ‘it’s white supremacy’ crowd (watch)

So damn GOOD! Loudoun County VA high school student DESTROYS teacher berating him for NOT being racist enough (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDDeSantisFloridaKarol Markowicz