Every time we see ‘Florida COVID’ or #DeathSantis trending we figure another group of fear-mongering COVID harpies is trying to disregard the job DeSantis has done in Florida where his state is open, his people are free, and the virus is fairly well contained. We are seeing it a good deal since Biden made his whiny plea asking governors to pause the reopening of their states and the de-muzzling of their constituents, and all because the CDC director had a feeling of DOOM.

Yeah, it’s stupid.

Karol Markowicz summed it up perfectly:

"Florida COVID" trends so often because people are still hoping that more Floridians die so that the lockdowns would have been worth it. Sorry, no. And the idea that Gov. DeSantis covered up numbers? Also no. "New scrutiny" is another way of saying "we still got nothing." — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 30, 2021

They got nothin’

And they will always ‘got nothin’ because it’s obvious locking states down and forcing masks on free people doesn’t really do much to stop the spread. Or ‘flatten the curve’ as they marketed this nonsense 54 weeks ago.

It’s disgusting and shameful.

It's almost entertaining at this point.

They're truly desperate to find fault in one of the country's most objectively successful approaches to management of this scourge.

And they're failing just as dramatically as @GovRonDeSantis is succeeding. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 30, 2021

Also, the FL vaccine program is running smooth as glass.

Online appointments–go–in and out in 40 minutes–auto reminder for second shot–in and out in 40 minutes. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 30, 2021

Great Governor — Jerry Colen (@JerryColen) March 30, 2021

You mean like Michigan? Where they have had severe lockdowns but the husband of the Governor threatens people to get his way? The Governor of which appears to be a power-mad dictator? That Michigan? — Mike In FL (@BigNobody53) March 30, 2021

Virginia? New Jersey? California? New York? Pennsylvania?

They all suck.

2024: Cuomo to the big house and DeSantis to the White House — VoxYehudi (@VoxYehudi) March 30, 2021

That could work.

***

Related:

‘Churns out GARBAGE to save Dem talking points’: 2 EPIC threads take Politifact and their supposed ‘fact-checking’ APART

Video of 65-year-old Asian American woman assaulted on her way to church problematic for the ‘it’s white supremacy’ crowd (watch)

So damn GOOD! Loudoun County VA high school student DESTROYS teacher berating him for NOT being racist enough (watch)