Check out all of this white supremacy.

Oh, wait.

Watch.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci

And nobody helps her?! WHAT?!

This is … awful.

Someone ought to stop these White supremacists.

Right?

Did they shut the door after this horrific attack as well? 🤬

Not only did nobody inside try and help, one of the cowards closed the door as if nothing happened. In my America we stand up for everyone in need. I don't know what has happened to us

Really gross.

What is the Brodsky Organization saying? Do they only hire security who ignore racist, violent attacks on a 65-year-old woman?

Fair question.

The article I read said she was in stable condition at the hospital. https://t.co/gqkQ6UdZhR

From ABC NY 7:

Police want to identify the man who punched and kicked an Asian woman on her way to church.

The incident was reported Monday in front of 360 West 43rd Street just before noon.

Authorities say the 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked until she fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.

The suspect continued to kick the victim in the head multiple times before he ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg after suffering several blows to the head.

She is said to be stable.