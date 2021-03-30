Check out all of this white supremacy.

From ABC NY 7:

Police want to identify the man who punched and kicked an Asian woman on her way to church.

The incident was reported Monday in front of 360 West 43rd Street just before noon.

Authorities say the 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked until she fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.

The suspect continued to kick the victim in the head multiple times before he ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg after suffering several blows to the head.

She is said to be stable.

