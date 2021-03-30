Jim Acosta is SUCH a big BOY! Someone get this guy a lollipop.

Just the shot in the arm I needed. The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot! pic.twitter.com/QUYCt3sZ74 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 30, 2021

That he tweeted this with a straight face tells us he really really really really likes BEING the story, which any good journalist knows is a big no-no. Granted, he’s not a good journalist but still.

And that t-shirt, really dude?

This is the most Jim Acosta thing Jim Acosta has ever done, even more Jim Acosta than Jim Acosta making his Twitter header a picture of Jim Acosta pointing at Jim Acosta's Twitter avatar of Jim Acosta https://t.co/9VvwdD7aIV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2021

It’s almost as if Jim Acosta loves the sound of Jim Acosta’s name.

I’m sure you went straight home and told yourself. “Jimmy you were such a brave boy. I’m so proud of me!” pic.twitter.com/lGPQiYQZPL — 🇺🇸AmErican Reprobate 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) March 30, 2021

This … this is creepy.

Glad you got vaccinated, Jim. Also, why are you wearing a commemorative shirt to yourself? pic.twitter.com/xT6WhWXUWu — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 30, 2021

He has the commemorative shirt to prove it.

Good grief.

Possibly you mean the not-to-be-trusted rushed DRUMPF vaccine? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) March 30, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Next shirt should say "I'm the jackass who pushed a White House intern because press briefings need to be all about me & then I can write 'dear diary' posts about my experiences & get made fun of on Twitter & think I'm the shit." — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 30, 2021

That has fewer words so it could work.

This is cringey even for a legendarily self-aggrandizing hack like you…oy vey. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) March 30, 2021

Legendarily self-aggrandizing hack sums Jim up nicely.

Sorry, JIM ACOSTA.

That shirt brings you to new levels of self-righteousness that I didn’t know were possible — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) March 30, 2021

Yo. Who is that douche in the picture and what did he write on his shirt — seegrean (@See_Grean) March 30, 2021

You still can't meme — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) March 30, 2021

Don’t forget to thank President Trump you tool. — Chris Westrick (@CHWestrick) March 30, 2021

Included that one for the poetic use of ‘tool’.

If you zoom in closely, it says: “I tried super hard to journalism but all I got was this lousy T-Shirt.” — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 30, 2021

And winner.

***

Related:

‘It’s official.’ Comfortably Smug SORT of congratulates Chris Cillizza for signing on with CNN for another 3 years and ROFL

’12 minutes of must-watch CNN embarrassment’: Pam Brown tries pushing liberal election propaganda on Rep. Michael Waltz and it goes SO wrong (watch)

‘Time to impeach and PROSECUTE’: Blue-check Democrat calls for Biden’s impeachment for pushing COVID vaccine passport