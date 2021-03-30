Jim Acosta is SUCH a big BOY! Someone get this guy a lollipop.
Just the shot in the arm I needed. The latest studies show the Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective. Please do your part to end this pandemic. Get your shot! pic.twitter.com/QUYCt3sZ74
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 30, 2021
That he tweeted this with a straight face tells us he really really really really likes BEING the story, which any good journalist knows is a big no-no. Granted, he’s not a good journalist but still.
And that t-shirt, really dude?
This is the most Jim Acosta thing Jim Acosta has ever done, even more Jim Acosta than Jim Acosta making his Twitter header a picture of Jim Acosta pointing at Jim Acosta's Twitter avatar of Jim Acosta https://t.co/9VvwdD7aIV
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2021
It’s almost as if Jim Acosta loves the sound of Jim Acosta’s name.
I’m sure you went straight home and told yourself. “Jimmy you were such a brave boy. I’m so proud of me!” pic.twitter.com/lGPQiYQZPL
— 🇺🇸AmErican Reprobate 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) March 30, 2021
This … this is creepy.
Glad you got vaccinated, Jim. Also, why are you wearing a commemorative shirt to yourself? pic.twitter.com/xT6WhWXUWu
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 30, 2021
He has the commemorative shirt to prove it.
Good grief.
Possibly you mean the not-to-be-trusted rushed DRUMPF vaccine?
— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) March 30, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA
Next shirt should say "I'm the jackass who pushed a White House intern because press briefings need to be all about me & then I can write 'dear diary' posts about my experiences & get made fun of on Twitter & think I'm the shit."
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 30, 2021
That has fewer words so it could work.
This is cringey even for a legendarily self-aggrandizing hack like you…oy vey. 🙄
— CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) March 30, 2021
Legendarily self-aggrandizing hack sums Jim up nicely.
Sorry, JIM ACOSTA.
That shirt brings you to new levels of self-righteousness that I didn’t know were possible
— Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) March 30, 2021
You missed something. pic.twitter.com/iuLdA3b3t6
— Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) March 30, 2021
Yo. Who is that douche in the picture and what did he write on his shirt
— seegrean (@See_Grean) March 30, 2021
— Rule 62 (@kayco76) March 30, 2021
— Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) March 30, 2021
You still can't meme
— Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) March 30, 2021
Don’t forget to thank President Trump you tool.
— Chris Westrick (@CHWestrick) March 30, 2021
Included that one for the poetic use of ‘tool’.
If you zoom in closely, it says: “I tried super hard to journalism but all I got was this lousy T-Shirt.”
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 30, 2021
And winner.
***
