Jim Acosta is SUCH a big BOY! Someone get this guy a lollipop.

That he tweeted this with a straight face tells us he really really really really likes BEING the story, which any good journalist knows is a big no-no. Granted, he’s not a good journalist but still.

And that t-shirt, really dude?

It’s almost as if Jim Acosta loves the sound of Jim Acosta’s name.

This … this is creepy.

Trending

He has the commemorative shirt to prove it.

Good grief.

HA HA HA HA HA

That has fewer words so it could work.

Legendarily self-aggrandizing hack sums Jim up nicely.

Sorry, JIM ACOSTA.

Included that one for the poetic use of ‘tool’.

And winner.

***

