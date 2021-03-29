Good news! Chris Cillizza has signed on with CNN for three more years!

Hey man, job security for us here at Twitchy.

True story.

It's official: I just signed on with CNN for another 3 years! Can't wait to see what the future holds! — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 29, 2021

We’d like to think this is Comfortably Smug ‘congratulating’ Chris.

Ok, maybe not but thinking along those lines made us laugh.

See what we mean?

Those responses, lol. I hope he has a sturdy self-image. — Ed Fitzcarraldo (@EdFitzcarraldo) March 29, 2021

To be fair, Chris does seem to have a sense of humor about all of it … and truth be told he has to know he’s earned so much of the pushback and teasing.

ANALYSIS: Why @ChrisCillizza getting a 3 year contract with CNN is great news for Trump. — Abe Froman (@sausageking_af) March 29, 2021

I am sure the responses to this tweet will be congratulatory and purely positive in nature!!! pic.twitter.com/Cb5DI6rqs9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2021

Yeah … not even close.

Undoubtedly, 3 more years of opinion cleverly disguised as "analysis." — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) March 29, 2021

😂 It appears cnn doesn’t want their ratings to improve. — Pizza Czar (@DesertMonkey4) March 29, 2021

But can CNN make it 3 years? They lost their biggest cash cow. — Gordo – Vote Yes on Prop B! (@treadedupon) March 29, 2021

Without Trump they’re slowly falling falling falling.

I predict 2 million lost viewers — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 29, 2021

Should we mock Cillizza? or CNN? — Olive Garden Cletus (@jswilt) March 29, 2021

Why not both?

