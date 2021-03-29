Good news! Chris Cillizza has signed on with CNN for three more years!

Hey man, job security for us here at Twitchy.

True story.

We’d like to think this is Comfortably Smug ‘congratulating’ Chris.

Ok, maybe not but thinking along those lines made us laugh.

See what we mean?

To be fair, Chris does seem to have a sense of humor about all of it … and truth be told he has to know he’s earned so much of the pushback and teasing.

Yeah … not even close.

Without Trump they’re slowly falling falling falling.

Why not both?

***

