CNN’s Pam Brown (who Mollie Hemingway calls a Democrat activist) tried really hard to push propaganda on Rep. Michael Waltz out of Florida … it’s almost like she was trying to ambush him.

It didn’t work out that way though, at all.

Democrat activist @PamelaBrownCNN tries to push the typical propaganda on why American's aren't allowed to have any problem with her party's push for a permanent lack of election integrity on Rep. @michaelgwaltz and boy does it not go well for her at all. https://t.co/hAOWvf2dh5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 29, 2021

You guys have GOT to watch this.

And luckily we went out and grabbed it for you because we’re GIVERS:

Ouch, CNN. We felt that clear over here.

Man, Florida keeps looking better and better.

12 minutes of must-watch CNN embarrassment. Also props to Waltz for getting his point out about Florida's winning COVID strategy before she even gets started–only way to win when you're on enemy territory. https://t.co/J2pED17hsi — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 29, 2021

Right? He came out of the gate ready for a fight because we all know how much rags like CNN hate Florida for doing well with COVID and yet keeping their state open.

This was exceptional on all levels.

She goes after Redman for not presenting evidence but she takes what Fauci says as gospel without any evidence. What a typical brainless liberal — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) March 29, 2021

Brainless and liberal tend to go hand-in-hand.

She got crushed — Derek (@BeachOso) March 29, 2021

She did indeed.

Embarrassing. She tried to be the smartest person in the room. Woefully not up to the task as a “journalist.” Clearly way past her bedtime — Andy Latora (@AndyLatora) March 29, 2021

She’d be fun to play poker with. Her expression of distress at the hand she was playing would make me rich in an hour. Rats. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) March 29, 2021

Oof — Tom Morgan (Parler: @TomAF4HL ) (@Tom_AF4HL) March 29, 2021

Oof absolutely works here.

***

