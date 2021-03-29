CNN’s Pam Brown (who Mollie Hemingway calls a Democrat activist) tried really hard to push propaganda on Rep. Michael Waltz out of Florida … it’s almost like she was trying to ambush him.

It didn’t work out that way though, at all.

You guys have GOT to watch this.

And luckily we went out and grabbed it for you because we’re GIVERS:

Ouch, CNN. We felt that clear over here.

Man, Florida keeps looking better and better.

Trending

Right? He came out of the gate ready for a fight because we all know how much rags like CNN hate Florida for doing well with COVID and yet keeping their state open.

This was exceptional on all levels.

Brainless and liberal tend to go hand-in-hand.

She did indeed.

Oof absolutely works here.

***

Related:

Class is in session! Dan McLaughlin SCHOOLS George Conway on the many democracies that require ID to vote (and it’s NOT racist!)

USA Today journo shaming people for sending mean tweets to intern whose 1st published piece was authoritarianism at its UGLIEST backfires

‘Time to impeach and PROSECUTE’: Blue-check Democrat calls for Biden’s impeachment for pushing COVID vaccine passport

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNPam BrownRep. Michael Waltz