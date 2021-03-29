When George Conway tweets, people giggle.

Oh, wait, sorry.

People listen.

Yeah, that’s it.

Heh.

I could go either way on requiring ID to vote, and I do think it's being advocated by today to support a false narrative of electoral fraud, but it does appear that most democracies do require ID for either registration or voting: https://t.co/VtjzbUIeBc — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 28, 2021

Advocated today by Republicans to support a false narrative of electoral fraud.

Really, George?

Dude.

Luckily, Dan McLaughlin was more than happy to educate Georgie Porgie on Voter ID in many democracies and with minimal controversy. Granted, you can’t say the sky is blue in America without some sort of controversy but that we’ve been arguing this one for years now (while other countries have figured it out) is just pathetic:

Like many of the commonsense voting rules Republicans have championed for decades, it's implemented with minimal controversy in many democracies. https://t.co/VcBSAcHxtg — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 28, 2021

Commonsense voting rules.

Damn right.

Keep going.

Maybe the most bizarre feature of voting-law controversies is the people who 1) spent four solid years arguing that we should be terrified about hostile foreign actors meddling in our elections but 2) now say we need no safeguards for our voting process. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 28, 2021

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

Biden wins.

Never mind that whole RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA thing!

It’s painful.

The Democrats' stance on voter fraud & election reform is like a guy who says "see, measles aren't a widespread problem anymore in 2021!" then refuses to have his kids vaccinated against measles. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 28, 2021

One of the dumbest arguments we’ve seen from the Democrats and that’s really sayin’ something.

***

Related:

USA Today journo shaming people for sending mean tweets to intern whose 1st published piece was authoritarianism at its UGLIEST backfires

‘Time to impeach and PROSECUTE’: Blue-check Democrat calls for Biden’s impeachment for pushing COVID vaccine passport

BOOM x 2! Brit Hume and Mollie Hemingway team up to NUKE Dems and media with poll showing 75% of Americans SUPPORT Voter ID laws