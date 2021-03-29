USA Today is still a thing?

Who knew?

Our intern just published her first story with us and this is the vitriol she’s been met with. Just insane. Here’s the piece — it’s great and so is Brenna https://t.co/wTvnLxlrWi pic.twitter.com/tW28WcatJp — Brett Murphy (@BrettMmurphy) March 28, 2021

So Brenna wrote a piece shaming people who have been accused of various crimes for taking part on Jan 6 for crowdfunding their legal fees and wants to pressure Big Tech into cutting them off. Huh. Did she feel the same when Antifa and BLM were crowdfunding for bail last summer? Or when elected officials were trying to help them raise bail?

Seems her politics got the best of her, and when people pushed back she couldn’t deal with it.

Most Americans don’t seem to like hypocrisy.

Go figure.

A prerequisite for entering into the online media industry nowadays is to infantilize young adults by pretending the mean tweets they receive (after knowingly reporting on incendiary topics) are some sort of profound moral crisis, with editors expected to swoop in and coddle them https://t.co/R1S55pxbkB — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 29, 2021

This editor gets trashed, threatened, harassed, and badgered, in general, every day, and nobody comes to her rescue.

Perhaps it’s an age thing?

Or maybe this editor knows if you’re going to put yourself out there you’ve gotta be ready to get dragged sometimes.

Most of the time.

Heh.

Are you okay? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 29, 2021

He does seem upset.

Probably because she is ignoring the riots over the summer and specifically Antifa in Portland. Maybe she should do her job there first. — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) March 28, 2021

Maybe?

USA Today still exists? Even when all the hotels are closed? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) March 28, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Your intern has started her career trying to deny accused people a defense because she doesn't like their politics. Young authoritarians don't really deserve kid gloves. — Ackchyually Joe (@jmotivator) March 28, 2021

But mean tweets!

USAToday is a gossip rag. None of their staff have any integrity. Nor do they have any morals. They are manipulative hacks. Anyone getting their news from USAToday will be gravely uninformed and easily manipulated. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) March 28, 2021

What she said.

***

