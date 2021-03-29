So Voter ID isn’t racist.

Gosh … we’re shocked.

Oh, wait. Nope.

Thinking minorities are too stupid to get an ID (or use the Internet, ahem Biden) actually IS racist.

Luckily, most of America gets it:

"Should voters be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote?" 1000 National Likely Voters – Yes

White – 74%

Black – 69%

Oth Non-White – 82%

All Voters – 75% 75% Support Voter ID Laws https://t.co/NnqM90fgGi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 28, 2021

Three out of four Americans support Voter ID.

You wouldn’t know it by the way the media writes about it though … as Brit Hume pointed out:

You’d never guess this from reading the claptrap in the media about it. They take their cues from the Democrats. https://t.co/yAIOXYjok8 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 28, 2021

Or is it the other way around?

Are Dem politicians more like the political arm of the media or are the media the propaganda arm of Democrats? https://t.co/1f9QFB2qfc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 29, 2021

How about we just agree they all suck and get to work passing Voter ID legislation for every state in this country?

How many people can't the vaccine because they don't have an ID? That is racist. — steve (@usnjkpolk) March 29, 2021

Only people disagreeing with Voter ID have an agenda … and that’s how they can get as many votes as possible, even if those votes are from dead people, illegal immigrants, nursing home residents who have no idea they’ve even voted.

It has to stop.

It's a no brainer and there's no excuse for it not to be a requirement in EVERY state. — Indiana Scott (@EstebanCole7) March 29, 2021

Common sense, right?

Which is probably why Democrats and media oppose it so much.

***

