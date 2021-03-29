And we thought the forced muzzle mandates were bad.

This sounds … well, sort of fascist to us. Can you imagine if Trump had talked about forcing Americans to carry a ‘passport’ around so they could engage in commerce? Or if he had wanted to track Americans? Holy crap, it would be nothing but TRUMP IS LITERALLY HITLER all over Twitter.

Joe, buddy, stop letting younger, more socialist morons use you to push their agenda knowing you’ll take the fall for it. Seriously.

NEW – Biden admin is set to launch a #COVID19 passport that Americans must have to engage in commerce and would track Americans that took the vaccine (WaPo) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 28, 2021

Even Democrats know a vaccine passport is a horrible idea.

I hate to be the Democrat to have to say this but it’s time to impeach and prosecute. This is a clear and present danger and these are high crimes and misdemeanors against our Constitution and basic liberty. https://t.co/EiDFMIC2Lz — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) March 29, 2021

This IS a clear and present danger.

Everyone should be with you on this one. — Al Hjelle (@alanhjelle) March 29, 2021

I've been saying this for a long time. The answer is 'No, HELL NO!'. — Citizens That Know (@CitizensKnow) March 29, 2021

This is how we get the CCP social credit system. Biden and his pals have been salivating at the opportunity to implement it — Bob (@cdaleinbasement) March 29, 2021

Something definitely feels very wrong and creepy about all of this.

This is all part of the social credit system the U.S. wants to create here. They are using China's system as a model. It's coming under the cover of a "pandemic". — Censorship is for dummies. (@no2duopoly) March 29, 2021

The situation in the EU is comparable, and that's no coincidence. It's called 'digital green certificate' but green has nothing to do with it. It's about total control:https://t.co/xuQ1tyfhtL — RealismeNu 🇳🇱 (same on Parler and Gab) (@NuRealisme) March 29, 2021

Governments are ruining the world with these social experiments. The longer it takes for people to wake up and fight back, the less possible it will be for us to undo the damage. What will it take for people to stop subscribing to this nightmare? — Frankie (@Frankie64312931) March 29, 2021

Everyone should be United on this. It’s amazing to watch people so oblivious to where the slippery slope leads. Tech definitely allows us to see way ahead. Common sense allows that too, & that is shockingly lacking right now. — AhRani 🌌🚀 (@AhraniLogan) March 29, 2021

Anyone with half a brain in their heads should be speaking out against this tremendous overreach.

Sadly, we learned in the last election, there are a lot of people out there with less than half a brain.

