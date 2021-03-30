So it appears the Covington Catholic High School kids who were smeared all over Twitter (and in the traditional media) are appealing the Kentucky state court’s dismissal of their case against Kathy Griffin.

Good for them.

And she’s not happy about it.

Heh.

Maybe don’t smear a bunch of teenagers in the future, Kathy. Just sayin’.

Or try and doxx them on Twitter:

Classy, Kathy.

Yeah, he’s been winning a lot of lawsuits, Kathy.

Ahem.

Seems pretty damn simple, right?

That will indeed be glorious.

Hello, Karma? Are you there? It’s us, Twitchy.

***

