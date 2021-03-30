So it appears the Covington Catholic High School kids who were smeared all over Twitter (and in the traditional media) are appealing the Kentucky state court’s dismissal of their case against Kathy Griffin.

Good for them.

And she’s not happy about it.

Heh.

So the darlings from Covington Catholic HS (remember the MAGA hat kid?) are appealing the Kentucky state court’s dismissal of their case against me for tweets I sent out during the incident on the national mall. They want $$$ and to set a precedent.

I will not back down. Ever. pic.twitter.com/KXJjtqqI11 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 26, 2021

Maybe don’t smear a bunch of teenagers in the future, Kathy. Just sayin’.

Or try and doxx them on Twitter:

Classy, Kathy.

The MAGA hat kid is pretty rich now. You might want to settle. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 27, 2021

Yeah, he’s been winning a lot of lawsuits, Kathy.

Ahem.

Well, you were wrong about the situation and you should’ve been more careful. — Okay. (@corrcomm) March 27, 2021

Seems pretty damn simple, right?

I look forward to you losing and then paying up. 🍿🍿🍿 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) March 28, 2021

That will indeed be glorious.

I LOVE your ratio on this tweet. America is done with thirsty liberals. I hope they get you. You deserve what you have coming. What you did with Trumps head, you should be kicked out and sent to Afghanistan. Let’s see how you would fare. #loser #moron #sick — Alli (@Alli48187) March 28, 2021

Never back down from slandering kids. Ruining lives is tons of fun, isn't it. pic.twitter.com/WXAZuZvU3B — PRESIDENT-ELECT Mark W. Mumma™️ (@WebGuyTV) March 29, 2021

You smeared children who never said a single word. — Terry (@IrishTea1) March 28, 2021

If you start by doing the right thing, you never have to back down. — Matt D (@justmatt101) March 28, 2021

Um…Kathy, he probably has more money than you do so I doubt that's his motivation. — Shannon (@Mehringer2001) March 28, 2021

why are you bullying a child? — Derrick Burnette (@dpburnette) March 28, 2021

You actually think you will win a lawsuit where the children said NOTHING and you clearly slandered them? K! — Terry (@IrishTea1) March 28, 2021

You made an ignorant mistake to appeal to your sad cohort. Own it. — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) March 28, 2021

Good. I hope they take a lot of your money. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 27, 2021

Hello, Karma? Are you there? It’s us, Twitchy.

***

Related:

Have fun with THAT! The MOB comes after Jimmy Fallon for ‘stealing from black entertainers’ over TikTok dancing bit

So damn GOOD! Loudoun County VA high school student DESTROYS teacher berating him for NOT being racist enough (watch)

‘I tried SUPER hard to journalism but all I got was this lousy t-shirt’: Jim Acosta’s pic of his getting ‘the shot’ most Jim Acosta thing ever