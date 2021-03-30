Jimmy Fallon featured a segment where Addison Rae (we have no idea who she is) taught him eight TikTok dances.

Ok, while it’s very awkward and cringy in general, apparently there is something bigger here to be concerned about …

Watch (if you can stand it).

The people who created those dances are black.

And Jimmy had a cute white girl ‘teach’ them to him

Hrm.

Guess how this went over with the MOB.

Have fun with that, Jimmy.

Trending

Yeah, Jimmy.

Oof.

Yeah, Jim!

Heck, we’ll go along with this and say NO NO NO  as well.

Why not? We can rage mob with the best of them.

Heh.

Ruh-roh.

SHE EMAILED NBC, Jimmy.

You’re done for now.

Look at what you did, Jimmy.

Shame shame.

***

