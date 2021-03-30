Jimmy Fallon featured a segment where Addison Rae (we have no idea who she is) taught him eight TikTok dances.

Ok, while it’s very awkward and cringy in general, apparently there is something bigger here to be concerned about …

Watch (if you can stand it).

The people who created those dances are black.

And Jimmy had a cute white girl ‘teach’ them to him

Hrm.

Guess how this went over with the MOB.

Stealing from black entertainers and having white "creators" regurgitate it to the masses is american history 101. — ✨ Dracula Spectacular✨ (@fancycatxo) March 28, 2021

Have fun with that, Jimmy.

It's not too late to credit the #black creators of these dances and maybe have them on the show @jimmyfallon — Lisa Tener, Book Coach-Creativity Catalyst (@LisaTener) March 29, 2021

Yeah, Jimmy.

Oof.

where are the black creators who made every single one of these dances at jim?? — AMIL (@Grilledcheeezus) March 27, 2021

Yeah, Jim!

Taking our dances with zero credit…like Fortnite all over again — berette m (@SeBiArt) March 29, 2021

I’m embarrassed for and infuriated by you for this. Both of you. pic.twitter.com/284nx5iNM3 — Skylar Ezell is a Black, Broke, and Bougie Writer (@Skylar_Writer) March 28, 2021

Or as Tik Tok would say: OH NO

OH NO

OH NO NO NO NO NO — Matt Wright (@mattwrightcomic) March 29, 2021

Heck, we’ll go along with this and say NO NO NO as well.

Why not? We can rage mob with the best of them.

Heh.

I emailed #nbc the other night. No response. Next I guess is the FCC. It's IP theft. — Liz Moran Capone, M.Ed. (@ESheilaanne2) March 29, 2021

Ruh-roh.

SHE EMAILED NBC, Jimmy.

You’re done for now.

this was so embarrassing to watch — نيروز (@neyhoez) March 29, 2021

I'm bout to throwup — YourRAGE First Account (@YourRAGEz) March 29, 2021

Look at what you did, Jimmy.

Shame shame.

***

