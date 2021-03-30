It’s been quite a long time since we last wrote about Chelsea Handler. Seemed like when Trump was president we were writing about how dense and ridiculous she was at least a few times a week. Welp, it would appear having a Democrat in the White House didn’t make her any saner or brighter because she shared this hot mess just today.

And what a hot mess it is:

So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 30, 2021

Starting to wonder if maybe Chelsea was dropped on her head.

Not judging.

How can she NOT know better?

You know what? Don’t answer that.

You're likely a communist if you're not in favor of trials, but in this case, I think that was already clear. https://t.co/ndgShzrc98 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 30, 2021

What would you suggest as alternative to criminal trials?

Conviction and sentencing based on Twitter polls? pic.twitter.com/PTDp9utN57 — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 30, 2021

But the video and stuff.

It’s a good thing that we have trials, especially for the people whom we are most want to punish or incarcerate. I’m not sure how you can call yourself “liberal” or “progressive” and think otherwise. — just alan (@JustJustalan) March 30, 2021

Those stinkin’ trial thingies, always getting in the way.

It's called due process!!!

My God you are a pathetic anti-American troll. — 🍀 WinnteryTab (@Winning4Him) March 30, 2021

Um…how exactly would you like to use this video to get to your desired result, without a trial? — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 30, 2021

Today in the re-primitivization of the species, vapid celebrity condemns the concept of jury trial — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) March 30, 2021

How can you be this stupid? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) March 30, 2021

We have a few ideas about how she got this stupid. Ahem.

You… you seriously don't actually understand why absolutely everyone, even the worst people imaginable, should get their day in court? — Regs (@r3gulations) March 30, 2021

Narrator: She does not.

"if it weren't for that meddlin' Constitution"https://t.co/vYTkZhAnY2 — David Henry (eat/my/shorts) (@imau2fan) March 30, 2021

*shakes fist*

It's called "Due Process". Read the Constitution. — james todd (@nascardad50) March 30, 2021

Leftist Fascist fraud. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) March 30, 2021

Due process must be followed, the world’s eyes are on you America — Dr. Jeff Forsyth PhD (@JJPSForsyth) March 30, 2021

You know, that whole innocent until proven guilty thing?

Yeah.

There’s a reason we have that in America.

***

