Must be nice to have a huge newspaper act as your PR team …

This is just repugnant and embarrassing.

He literally took a picture of the NYT’s front page to tweet it.

What a boomer thing to do.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Media are gonna media.

Mollie Hemingway came out swinging:

You know it’s bad when they can tweet out a front page as if it’s a press release.

We’d say the New York Times should be ashamed of itself but they’d have to know what shame is first and we’re pretty sure they’re clueless.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe they did it on purpose?

Inflation, high taxes, and growing unemployment.

Yay, Democrats.

***

