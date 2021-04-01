Must be nice to have a huge newspaper act as your PR team …

This is just repugnant and embarrassing.

America: let’s go win the future! pic.twitter.com/5ZYkJnwUkG — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) April 1, 2021

He literally took a picture of the NYT’s front page to tweet it.

What a boomer thing to do.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Media are gonna media.

Mollie Hemingway came out swinging:

After years of pushing lies, the Democrat newsletter NYT pushed so much Democrat propaganda today on its front page that it is literally just being tweeted out like a press release by the White House. The media are corrupt, partisan propagandists. Treat them as such. https://t.co/WPyQGelErV — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 1, 2021

You know it’s bad when they can tweet out a front page as if it’s a press release.

We’d say the New York Times should be ashamed of itself but they’d have to know what shame is first and we’re pretty sure they’re clueless.

pic.twitter.com/VIGuDei1kv — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 1, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe they did it on purpose?

By raising taxes on the people who employee those desperate for a job? For a plan that’s only 5.7% infrastructure related? To have higher business taxes than China? The future looks bleak — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 1, 2021

By bankrupting the nation! — You voted for this. (@hellcat_lady) April 1, 2021

Note the date on the newspaper. Good one, @nytimes ! — Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) April 1, 2021

You are an embarrassment to Indianapolis and North Central. Engaging in elder abuse, supporting policies that are destructive to American and Americans, not to mention being pro-sex trafficking. Shame on you. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) April 1, 2021

We aren't winning ANYTHING with Biden other than a shitty economy, jobs lost, and INFLATION — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 1, 2021

Inflation, high taxes, and growing unemployment.

Yay, Democrats.

