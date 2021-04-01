Must be nice to have a huge newspaper act as your PR team …
This is just repugnant and embarrassing.
America: let’s go win the future! pic.twitter.com/5ZYkJnwUkG
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) April 1, 2021
He literally took a picture of the NYT’s front page to tweet it.
What a boomer thing to do.
Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Media are gonna media.
Mollie Hemingway came out swinging:
After years of pushing lies, the Democrat newsletter NYT pushed so much Democrat propaganda today on its front page that it is literally just being tweeted out like a press release by the White House. The media are corrupt, partisan propagandists. Treat them as such. https://t.co/WPyQGelErV
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 1, 2021
You know it’s bad when they can tweet out a front page as if it’s a press release.
We’d say the New York Times should be ashamed of itself but they’d have to know what shame is first and we’re pretty sure they’re clueless.
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 1, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Maybe they did it on purpose?
By raising taxes on the people who employee those desperate for a job? For a plan that’s only 5.7% infrastructure related? To have higher business taxes than China? The future looks bleak
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 1, 2021
By bankrupting the nation!
— You voted for this. (@hellcat_lady) April 1, 2021
Note the date on the newspaper. Good one, @nytimes !
— Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) April 1, 2021
You are an embarrassment to Indianapolis and North Central. Engaging in elder abuse, supporting policies that are destructive to American and Americans, not to mention being pro-sex trafficking. Shame on you.
— Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) April 1, 2021
We aren't winning ANYTHING with Biden other than a shitty economy, jobs lost, and INFLATION
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 1, 2021
Inflation, high taxes, and growing unemployment.
Yay, Democrats.
***
Related:
‘He lied. THEY lied’: Glenn Greenwald DROPS Facebook toady Andy Stone in 2 tweets for censoring the Hunter Biden story
‘I’m owed a 3-day news cycle over THIS’ –> GOSH, that flag behind Jill Biden while she butchered the Spanish language looks sorta Nazi-ish
‘I’m NOT a sheep’: Candace Owens seriously drags Twitter point-by-PAINFUL-point for flagging her COVID vaccine tweet