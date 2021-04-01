Ok people, just so you know, if you get censored on Facebook it’s your own fault.

Or something.

It takes two to tango.

Alrighty then.

No surprise Facebook’s Andy Stone shared this and said it is ‘worth a read’:

Trending

It’s your fault if you get censored on Facebook. Yeah, that’s it.

What an obnoxious article, tweet, and guy.

Pretty sure Andy worked for Kamala Harris before he joined the communications group at Facebook so you know his ideas and opinions are totally UNBIASED.

And if you believe that we have a bridge for sale, real cheap, in Antarctica.

Because he knew the story would hurt his old boss …

It’s pretty gross.

And to Glenn’s point, at least Jack sort of apologized for it.

That. ^

***

Related:

‘I’m owed a 3-day news cycle over THIS’ –> GOSH, that flag behind Jill Biden while she butchered the Spanish language looks sorta Nazi-ish

‘I’m NOT a sheep’: Candace Owens seriously drags Twitter point-by-PAINFUL-point for flagging her COVID vaccine tweet

And you thought the vaccine passport was BAD: Thread describes disturbing ‘test-and-trace’ app Biden’s COVID team considered

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FacebookGlenn Greenwald