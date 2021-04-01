In case you were wondering, yes, things in Loudoun County, VA are even worse than we realized. Not only did they try and ban Dr. Seuss, build hate lists of parents who don’t support Critical Race Theory, AND get mocked and owned by one of their own high school students for a teacher trying to push race and divisiveness, it appears their school committee chair doesn’t think teachers who are against Critical Race Theory should be tolerated.

You can’t make this crap up.

This is happening in Virginia, people. Time for parents to wake up. REPORT: School Committee Chair Says Teachers Against Critical Race Theory ‘Cannot And Should Not Be Tolerated’ https://t.co/F3mpDf9mUB — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) April 1, 2021

From The Daily Caller:

The leader of a Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) committee allegedly called for the school board to fire teachers and staff who do not support the use of critical race theory (CRT) in the schools’ curriculum and training. In an email obtained by The Daily Wire, Kiara Jennings, the chairwoman of the Minority Students Achievement Advisory Committee (MSAAC), reportedly said, “I was disheartened to see so much hate and vitriol centered around something that is meant to bring about inclusiveness and equity!” “While much of the push back came from parents and other community members, from what I understand there was also a great deal of negative feedback from LCPS teachers. That simply cannot and should not be tolerated by anyone employed by LCPS!” she continued, according to The Daily Wire.

Classy, right?

Keep in mind, Loudoun is the wealthiest county in the country – this is what happens when a bunch of bored, white, wealthy, literally-privileged liberals spend have too much power.

As a Virginian, I am basically sick of the left and their constant push on our state. A once, beautiful beacon of what America should be about, Virginia has been turned to an East Coast version of California. We are trying to take it back, but NoVa makes it tough. — Tony Phillips (@BigTonyRocks) April 1, 2021

USA is sinking so fast, that it's hard to hold waters any more… — Jorge A. Bozzano 🇵🇾 (@jorge_a_bozzano) April 1, 2021

But we’ve gotta hold on.

Voucher for students — publius146BC (@Belgium1649) April 1, 2021

Money should absolutely follow the student.

YOU HEAR THAT, COONMAN?!

***

