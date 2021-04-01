Dean Cain knows a thing or two about Hollywood, and this interview where he speaks about their desperately hopping on the ‘woke bandwagon’ is pretty damn good. Especially the pieces about actors playing parts that aren’t necessarily ‘them’; his point on Robert Downey Jr. playing an Aussie playing a Black man in Tropic Thunder (a hilarious movie, btw) is perfect.

Watch.

"I think people are trying to jump on this 'woke bandwagon' and they try to just make things to appease people, but it's never going to work."@RealDeanCain & @JennaEllisEsq discuss the impact of "wokeness" on Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/1ZV7t21b4B — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 1, 2021

What Superman said.

Sorry.

We mean what Dean said.

He’s never played someone of Asian descent and he is of Asian descent.

Hollywood is so freakin’ racist.

Or something.

It would never be enough — Phil (@Phil04357170) April 1, 2021

You can never ever appease the mob.

So why bother trying?

#JustMakeGoodMoviesDammit

***

