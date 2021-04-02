The way the Left has lost their freakin’ minds about the new Georgia voting law you’d think they were worried it would keep them from doing what they did in the 2020 election.

Probably because it will.

That’s what happens when you overplay your hand to ‘fortify’ an election.

Sorry, not sorry.

Take for example this from Marc Elias, who seems to think Georgians are too stupid to figure out what their driver’s license number is.

No, seriously.

The new Georgia law will require voters to submit ID to vote by mail. If they use their driver's license, they need to provide the #. One of the two numbers below is correct. If they put the other, it will be rejected. Are you sure you would pick the right one? pic.twitter.com/3yQZAgioLO — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 1, 2021

Marc, this sounds a lot like the soft bigotry of low expectations to us.

And c’mon, anyone who has ever rented a car or you know, can actually READ will be able to figure out the number. That Marc thinks people are too dumb to know this very basic thing? Yeah, fail.

Apparently Marc Elias thinks Black people are too stupid to know that "DL NO." is where they can find their driver's license number https://t.co/fIvIdGkfDM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2021

I never mentioned race and the photo is from the Georgia DMV's website. https://t.co/cAxHdcnPP9 But, of course, you knew that when you wrote what you did below. https://t.co/nfocLxeXlg — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 2, 2021

Ummm … you used a picture of an ID of an older black woman?

Just sayin’.

Seeing as one is clearly labeled DL NO, I don't think I would have any difficulty. You are grasping at straws here and it's getting beyond silly. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 1, 2021

Beyond silly.

We’re deep into Derp-town USA at this point.

If you entered your phone number, your gym locker combination or your SSN in that field, it would also be rejected — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 2, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh no! People have to think when they vote by mail!

So I guess my question is, since were talking Jim Crow on steroids and discrimination and whatnot…..what’s the white person drivers license look like? — THE Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 1, 2021

*dead*

Are you saying that People aren't intelligent enough to know that "DL NO" is the one to use? — 🍀 WinnteryTab (@Winning4Him) April 1, 2021

Yes. Good talk. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 2, 2021

This. ^

The soft bigotry of low expectations. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 1, 2021

Always.

Yes, it says DL No. It’s clear which one is the right one. The numbers are also different lengths which should help anyone dumb enough not to be able to tell what the driver’s license number (designated by DL No) is. — 🍀 Belle McSassybutt 🍀 (@MyBamaBelle528) April 2, 2021

You mean the number where it says " DL # " ? That is too difficult to figure out? 🙄

I bet there would be plenty of voting groups willingly sending out mailers, explaining how to fill out the forms….

Why do you think people are so stupid? — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) April 2, 2021

Well, my first guess would be the number that indicates it is my driver's license number. I don't think I'd put my birthdate or issue date because that would be idiotic. You're welcome.#TheMoreYouKnow — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 1, 2021

I thought lawyers were supposed to be smart. Only a moron would be unable to figure out that “DL No” means Drivers License Number. I guess if it weren’t for specious arguments you’d have no arguments to make at all. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) April 1, 2021

Oh my, look at all these sets of numbers you missed! How is anyone supposed to know which one is the Drivers license number!?!? pic.twitter.com/xsReUWQZ7P — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) April 2, 2021

Maybe it is the one marked "DL No" But I get it, you're a blue check. — Serana Verina (Bunny go YEET!) (@UsagikoNat) April 1, 2021

Yes, I'm pretty sure if asked for my "drivers license number", I'd enter the number that came after "DL No." on my drivers license. 🤷‍♂️ Btw, if you failed that particular test, I don't really trust your judgment in picking the next president. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 2, 2021

Why do you think black women can’t read? — wombat (@the_wombat_08) April 1, 2021

Ouch.

Another example of the soft bigotry of low expectations. Could you try not to white knight by being so condescending?

Of course not. "The greatest threat to the black race is the white liberal." Malcolm X — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) April 2, 2021

If you are among those who say–with confidence–that you would get it right, do you believe that voter's who enter the wrong number should have their vote discarded? https://t.co/Jjc7qFllyp — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 2, 2021

Dude, get a life.

If you can't figure this out, your vote should GTFO. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 1, 2021

We think this sums the whole tweet up nicely.

‘Nuff said.

***

