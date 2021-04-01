Sounds like Mayor Lori Lightfoot was all but booed off the field for opening day at Wrigley Field.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets a big round of boos from fans here at Wrigley Field. — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) April 1, 2021

Huh, wonder why.

There are audible boos when Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot is introduced before the Cubs game. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) April 1, 2021

Have fun with that, Lori.

lol — Dawn has joy (@sunnryz) April 1, 2021

Can't imagine why. — SuperWonder 4Ever Folks (@schwarzadrawehr) April 1, 2021

Right?

Her overreaching COVID rules and regulations have only destroyed lives, businesses, public education …

Can’t imagine why people would boo her.

hell yeah — Bryan, the dumbest giraffe (@StuckInTheIV) April 1, 2021

finally, one thing I can agree with Cubs fans on — Meghan (@DSniper1010) April 1, 2021

As she should. — MJo (@HCBB23) April 1, 2021

Can't like this enough! — girl (@rocco__rola) April 1, 2021

Well deserved — Howard Moore (@howardmoore611) April 1, 2021

Seems Lori is pretty damn unpopular.

Anyone in this thread saying it’s the left or right booing clearly doesn’t live in Chicago because EVERYONE and all sides hate her lol — Danny (@Soxman_Dan) April 1, 2021

Accurate.

She’s earned it 😬 — Edward Treis Jr. (@EdTreisJr) April 1, 2021

She has indeed.

